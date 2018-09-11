English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gwalior Girl Shoots Self With Dad's Gun While Playing Russian Roulette with Friend on WhatsApp
Karishma Yadav, 21, was on a video chat with her friend when she decided to 'test her luck' and shot herself in the head with her father's revolver.
Loading...
Bhopal: A 21-year-old daughter of a retired Madhya Pradesh police Subedar allegedly killed herself while playing Russian roulette on a WhatsApp video chat with her friend in Delhi.
The victim, identified as Karishma Yadav, was on a live video chat with her friend Nazma, who was travelling in Delhi Metro on Friday when the incident took place.
Karishma was the daughter Arvind Yadav, a retired police Subedar in MP police. She shot self in the head with her father's revolver while playing the lethal game to “test her luck”, the police said.
Russian roulette is a game of chance in which the player places a single round in a revolver, spins the chamber and pulls the trigger while placing the gun at one’s own head.
The police found that Karishma’s last call was made to Nazma. “We talked to her in detail and she told us how Karishma was playing with the gun and the conversation she had with Karishma,” said investigating officer Sudesh Tiwari told Hindustan Times.
Nazma told police that her friend showed her revolver on live chat and said, “There is only one bullet in this revolver and I don’t know where it is.” She then put the revolver above her ear and added: “Let’s see if fate has destined death for me.”
Nazma said the call got disconnected after that and it was perhaps during this duration that Karishma pulled the trigger and shot herself in the head.
Police said Karishma's brother, who had gone to the market, returned home to find his sister in a pool of blood. He took her to a nearby hospital where she died on Monday morning.
The victim, identified as Karishma Yadav, was on a live video chat with her friend Nazma, who was travelling in Delhi Metro on Friday when the incident took place.
Karishma was the daughter Arvind Yadav, a retired police Subedar in MP police. She shot self in the head with her father's revolver while playing the lethal game to “test her luck”, the police said.
Russian roulette is a game of chance in which the player places a single round in a revolver, spins the chamber and pulls the trigger while placing the gun at one’s own head.
The police found that Karishma’s last call was made to Nazma. “We talked to her in detail and she told us how Karishma was playing with the gun and the conversation she had with Karishma,” said investigating officer Sudesh Tiwari told Hindustan Times.
Nazma told police that her friend showed her revolver on live chat and said, “There is only one bullet in this revolver and I don’t know where it is.” She then put the revolver above her ear and added: “Let’s see if fate has destined death for me.”
Nazma said the call got disconnected after that and it was perhaps during this duration that Karishma pulled the trigger and shot herself in the head.
Police said Karishma's brother, who had gone to the market, returned home to find his sister in a pool of blood. He took her to a nearby hospital where she died on Monday morning.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spain Thrash World Cup Finalists Croatia 6-0 in UEFA Nations League
- Brave Woman Driving Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Prevents Carjacking in South Africa - Watch Video
- SAFF Championship: Cautious India Up Against Pakistan for Final Berth
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's the List of the Contestants Most Likely to Enter Salman Khan's Show
- Swara Gives Befitting Reply to Troll for Tagging Her Father in Her Controversial Scene
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...