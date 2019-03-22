English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gwalior Man 'Hacks' Wife, Daughter to Death Before Hanging Self
The incident came to light when Brij Mohan and his family did not come out of the house Friday morning and his father accompanied by relatives were forced to barge in by breaking the bolted door.
Representative Image.
Bhopal: In a shocking incident, three members of a family including the parents and their young daughter were found dead inside their home on Friday in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.
The victims, identified as 42-year-old TV mechanic Brij Mohan Goswami, his wife Meenakashi (38 years) - an Aganwadi worker, and 20-year-old daughter Rekha were found dead inside their home in Dabra town. Goswani was found hanging from the ceiling of the house while his wife and daughter had been hacked to death.
Locals of the Didar colony in Dabra said that Rekha was to get married next month.
The incident came to light when Brij Mohan and his family did not come out of the house Friday morning and his father accompanied by relatives, who live in the adjoining part of the house, were forced to barge in by breaking the bolted door.
Police rushed to the spot after they were informed of the incident and the bodies were sent for autopsy.
Brij Mohan alias Pappu was known as an alcoholic and would often get into a brawl with his wife and daughter. The relatives even admitted to the police that Pappu would regularly assault his wife and daughter in an inebriated state.
Initial investigation based on the evidence and statements of close relatives and neighbours suggests that Pappu murdered his wife and daughter with sharp-edged objects and later committed suicide by hanging himself from the room’s ceiling.
“There are deep wounds inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon on the neck of the woman and her daughter, the police are waiting for an autopsy report of the bodies before arriving at anything concrete,” added the police.
