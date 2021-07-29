Gwalior Man Thrashed for Stopping Neighbour From Stealing His Electricity

Two men were arrested in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh after a viral video showed a local being mercilessly beaten up in broad daylight over stealing of electricity. The injured, Rakesh Kushwaha, a vegetable vendor in Guda locality of Gwalior, was hospitalised with a broken jaw and bones after being severely attacked by his neighbour. The incident took place after he stopped his neighbour from allegedly stealing electricity from his home after their own connection was snapped by the authorities over pending dues.

It was alleged that the furious neighbour then hired goons and beat up Rakesh when he was on his way to Laxmiganj Mandi for some work on July 25. The viral video purportedly features the two arrested goons Ramu Banjara and Lala Banjara, and the main accused, neighbouring Pandeyji’s son, who hired them.

The video shows Rakesh lying on the road while the three men attack him with sticks and canes with the locals standing there as spectators.

All three then fled the scene after which the onlookers informed Rakesh’s family members who rushed to the spot and took him to Jayarogya hospital. Officials of Madhoganj police station recorded Rakesh’s statement at the hospital and booked the three men.

However, it was alleged that police initially did not include the attempt to murder charges in the FIR and did so only after the video blew up on social media and forced the administration to take the case seriously.

Reportedly, the police officials then hurriedly went back to the hospital to record Rakesh’s statement again and then included Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attempt to murder. Moreover, the police then arrested the two goons, while the search for the main accused is still on.

