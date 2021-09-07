Gwalior Mother of 2, Missing for 7 Years, Found Living With Lover in Vrindavan

A woman, who was missing with two children from her rented house in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, was found after seven years, living with a man, who is a father of four children, in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Police, the mother of two eloped with her former landlord in 2014 and was living with him as his wife in Vrindavan since then.

One Jitendra Singh Kushwaha, a resident of Hazira area of Gwalior, had married Sudha Jadaun, a resident of Sabalgarh in Morena district 15 years ago. Jitendra left his wife and children in Gwalior and left for Jaipur to work in a call centre. Jitendra’s landlord called him in March 2014 and informed him that his wife and both his children have gone missing.

Jitendra, after learning about his wife and children, returned and started looking for them at all possible locations. On failing to find the three, Jitendra lodged a missing complaint with the Gwalior Police.

Recently Gwalior Police launched Operation Muskaan to search for missing people. With the launch of Operation Muskaan, old missing complaint cases were also opened. Relatives of Sudha and Jitendra had then informed the police that they suspected that she might have eloped with one Sunil Jadaun, a resident of Sabalgarh.

With the opening of Sudha’s missing file complaint, Gwalior Police took Sunil’s mobile number into surveillance. “While keeping track of Sunil’s mobile movement, we learnt that he spent almost 15 to 20 days in Uttar Pradesh,” said a senior officer of Gwalior Police.

The officer further added that a team was formed to keep a track of Sunil’s movement. “Our team members followed Sunil till Vrindavan. Over there we found Sudha staying with Sunil as his wife,” added the officer.

The officer adds, “With the help of Uttar Pradesh Police, we detained Sudha and Sunil for questioning and we learnt that Sudha became acquainted with Sunil, father of four children, while she and her husband stayed in their house as renters.”

“Sudha further told the police that Jitendra used to physically and mentally torture her, suspecting an affair with several men. As Jitendra left for Jaipur, she started talking with Sunil over the phone and then both developed feelings for each other,” added the officer.

“The mother of two further told us that she eloped from Gwalior and came to Vrindavan with Sunil and got married in a temple. She also insisted that she wants to live with Sunil as his wife,” added the officer.

