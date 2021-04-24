Gwalior Reports Two Deaths Amid Massive Oxygen Crunch As Acute Shortage Continues In MP

After a private hospital in Jabalpur had reported five deaths due to alleged scarcity of medical oxygen on Friday, state-run Jaya Arogya hospital witnessed two mortalities for similar reasons in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

It was said that 65-year-old Rajkumar Bansal and 75-year-old Fundan Hasan were being shifted elsewhere from JA Hospital in Gwalior after the facility saw disruption in the oxygen supply but in between both of them died.

Soon after a chaos erupted at the ICU ward with patients’ family members starting agitating.

Energy Minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar also reached the spot and remained busy in arranging oxygen cylinders the whole night. He had personally ensured supply of the oxygen cylinders from the Maharajpur plant till 3am.

Including the district collector, several administrative officers were present at the oxygen plant and supervised the oxygen generation and transportation of cylinders. Officers and public representatives worked overnight to arrange oxygen in the city. Around 60 patients admitted to JA Hospital were shifted to nearby Pattharwali building in wee hours.

Around 2055 Covid-19 patients are admitted to the various hospitals in the city with 1,009 are on oxygen support.

Sources claimed that the district hospital and five private hospitals too had faced oxygen supply disruption simultaneously. On Saturday, kin of Covid-19 patients had staged a road blockade after the oxygen supply plummeted in Vedansh Hospital in Gwalior.

In the last few days, districts like Sagar, Khargone, Ujjain, Shahdol, Jabalpur and Bhopal have reported deaths allegedly due to unavailability of oxygen supplies. However, the administration after every incident refutes these charges of mortalities being linked to oxygen supply.

Meanwhile, the work on four oxygen plants has started in districts while similar plants are proposed in 37 more districts. The State government has sourced 3,000 oxygen concentrators.

As part of the efforts, the Indian Air Force has come to the rescue of the government as C-17 aircraft of the IAF had flown to Jamnagar on Friday for bringing oxygen filled cylinders. Besides oxygen tankers are running to MP from neighbouring via road 24×7.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the Centre has agreed to supply 643 metric tonnes of oxygen daily to the State.

Hospitals denying admission over oxygen, medicine shortage

Amid crunch of resources, several hospitals in the State have started denying admissions to the patients. After Aurobindo Hospital from Indore stopped fresh admissions in the facility of having around 1,400 beds, the AIIMS Bhopal put up a similar display board on Friday denying admission to fresh patients. Several private hospitals too are shifting patients due to the acute shortage of oxygen in their facility.

Railway offers 20 isolation coaches

The Railways has offered 20 isolation coaches with medical facilities at the Bhopal railway station. With a total 320 beds available, the facility was made functional on April 25, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on twitter.

