Gwalior Street Vendor Interacts with Modi during Online Session of PM Swanidhi Yojana

Archana Sharma, who till recently was a housewife until the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday expressed her happiness after speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an online session of the PM Swanidhi Yojana. She is one of the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Sharma, who runs an aloo-chat stall in Gwalior, spoke to Modi on video chat on several issues including her business, family and financial status.

Sharmas's husband, the sole breadwinner, would sell vegetables until he recently fell ill. The family then received help from the PM Swanidhi Yojana and after borrowing Rs 10,000 under the scheme, she started a stall.

The Indira Nagar native now earns up to Rs 500 per day. Her daughter Akanksha told Modi that she engages in painting and wishes to become a police officer. Archana's husband said that he is suffering from tuberculosis and receiving treatment under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

Chhagan Lal, a resident of Sanwer in Indore, also spoke to Modi. Lal, who used to sell brooms ahead of the lockdown, saw his business destroyed and borrowed money from the PM Swanidhi Yojana to start things anew.