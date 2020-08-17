Gwalior Woman Claims Kashmir Man Married Her under False Identity, Beat and Forced Her out of His Home

A woman from Gwalior has alleged that a man from Jammu and Kashmir married her posing as a Hindu man, a later threw her out of his house in Surankote of Poonch district.

The matter came to light on Sunday evening when a video of the woman seeking help to reach Gwalior and claiming that her husband and in-laws beat her up and threw her out of their home went viral on social media.

“My husband’s real name is Shaukat Ali Khan who was exploiting me physically and financially for last six months and used to beat me up with his family. He had married me under an assumed identity and I learnt his real name when I reached my in-laws' village. My husband and in-laws attacked me with an axe and threw me out of their home,” the woman said, showing injury marks in the video posted on Facebook.

In the video, she also said that local police were not helping her reach her home in Gwalior.

Police in Gwalior said that the woman had reached her home in the city two days ago. A woman sub-inspector has also been in contact with her, they said.

Some Hindu groups reached out organisations in Jammu & Kashmir seeking help for the woman. She then managed to lodge a complaint with police in Poonch with the help of a women's organistaion.

Shaukat Ali Khan and four others were arrested following the complaint, Gwalior police said.

Superintendent of Gwalior Police Amit Sanghi said that action will be taken if the woman files a complaint in the city.

The woman, who used to work with an event management company, had met the man in Jaipur early this year. He had identified himself as Sahil Kumar, a Kashmiri Hindu, and they got married.