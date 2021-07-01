Gwalior Woman Plots Husband’s Murder As Suicide, Says Got Clue From ‘Crime Patrol’

An investigation into a murder case has become talk of the town after police revealed details. A woman killed her husband and plotted it as a suicide. She kept on misleading the police team for 28 days.

A woman named Mamata killed her husband on June 2 in Ramji Ka Pura of Bahodapur area in Gwalior city. However, she told the police that her husband died by suicide. Police officials initially believed her story but after the post-mortem report it came to light that the accused woman planned the murder of her husband after watching an episode of the popular crime show ‘Crime Patrol’.

The wife of the deceased was misleading the police investigation for nearly a month by pretending to be shocked after the death of her husband. Initially, Parshuram’s wife Mamta said that her husband hanged himself to death but in the post-mortem report it came out that the husband died due to brain haemorrhage.

Parashuram died on the night of June 2. When the police reached the spot, his body was lying on a bed and there was a noose around his neck. There were injury marks on his body. On this, Mamta told police that she brought down her husband’s body hanging on the noose, and hence there were marks on the body.

The police initially believed the alibi of Mamta but took her into custody and interrogated her after the post-mortem report came out.

In the police interrogation, Mamata said that her husband used to beat her after consuming alcohol and it was affecting her son too. On June 2 also, Parashuram again assaulted her. After this, Mamta decided to kill Parashuram and sent her 13-year-old son to the market on the pretext of bringing a mobile charger.

Mamta beat Parashuram to death with a stick. Then as she had watched in an episode of ‘Crime Patrol’, she plotted the murder as suicide. Then, she put a noose around Parashuram’s neck and placed his body on the bed.

