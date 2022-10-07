Gyanvapi Case: Varanasi Court's Key Order Likely Today on Carbon Dating of 'Shivling Found Inside Mosque'

A key order with regards to the Gyanvapi-Shrinagar Gauri dispute case is expected today. The Varanasi district court judge is likely to give its order on a petition filed by a section of the Hindu side seeking carbon dating of the disputed structure that has been cited as a fountain by the Muslim side and as an ancient ‘Shivling’ by the Hindu side.

The petition seeking carbon dating was however met with some opposition from some of the Hindu litigants. They said that demand is unwarranted and could result in mishandling of the sacred structure.

“We are demanding carbon dating. The Muslim side says it is a fountain, we say it is a Shivling. An independent body must investigate and ascertain this,” Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side had said.

The Muslim side on the other hand opposed the petition for carbon dating arguing that the court must first address the basic questions before it goes into any other issues or details. It also said that the court first needs to ascertain the advocate commissioner’s report to decide the exact nature of the place under dispute.

The court had earlier issued a notice to the Muslim side to file their objections on the application for carbon dating of the ‘Shivling’ by the Hindu side till September 29.

Sources say the court order could be challenged in the higher court by the several of the parties involved depending on what the order would be.

