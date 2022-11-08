Gyanvapi Case: Will 'Shivling' Worship be Allowed? Varanasi Court to Give Verdict Today

A fast-track court in Varanasi is set to delivered its verdict on Tuesday on the plea seeking worship of the ‘Shivling’ that has been claimed to be found within the Gyanvapi court premises.

The verdict will be delivered by the the Civil Judge Senior Division Fast Track court on three main demands by the litigant.

While the Muslim side is currently allowed to offer prayers within the Gyanvapi complex, the demands would include banning entry of Muslims, permission to immediately commencing offering of prayers of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar and handing the entire complex to Hindus.

A Varanasi court had earlier in October rejected the demand for carbon dating and a scientific investigation of the ‘Shivling’ claimed to be found by the Hindu side in the mosque’s ‘wazukhana’.

Meanwhile, Muslim petitioners had claimed that the structure was a fountain. An application seeking carbon dating of the structure had been submitted by Hindu petitioners in the Varanasi District Court on September 22. In a September 29 hearing, the petitioners had further demanded a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Advocate Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu petitioners, had said, “Court has rejected our demand of seeking carbon dating. We’ll move to Supreme Court against this order and challenge it there. I cannot announce the date as of now, but we’ll soon challenge this order in Supreme Court.”

Referring to a May 17 order of the Supreme Court, the Varanasi Court had said that “if the alleged Shivling is damaged by taking samples, then it will be in violation of the order of the Supreme Court”.

On May 20, the Supreme Court had ordered the transfer of the Gyanvapi case related to worship from the civil judge to the District Judge, Varanasi.

Akhlaq Ahmed, representing Muslim petitioners had said that the plea for carbon dating is not maintainable as it is against the order of the Supreme Court that stated protecting the structure.

“We responded to the application on carbon dating. Stone does not have the capacity to absorb carbon. The Supreme Court in its May 17 order, according to which, the object that the commission found, had to be protected. The order of the SC will prevail, so the object cannot be opened,” he said.

“According to the Hindu side, the process will be scientific, even if it is so, there will be tampering with the object. Chemicals will be used for the test. We will take action based on the order by the court on October 14,” Ahmed had told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

