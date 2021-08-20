Gyanvapi Masjid case: Five Women Move Varanasi Court to Reopen Gauri Temple

The long-standing dispute regarding the Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi which started in 1991 has not come to an end yet. However, another legal proceeding has started regarding a temple situated in the same disputed complex. Five women of Varanasi have filed a petition in the Civil Court (Senior Division) of Varanasi for preservation and opening of Maa Shringar Gauri temple which is situated on the western side of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Rakhi Singh, a Delhi resident, along with four other women has filed a petition in the court through senior advocate Harishankar Jain. In view of the demands raised in the petition, the court has sought answers from the Gyanvapi Masjid Committee, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust and the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Court has ordered the Advocates Commissioner (Panel) to look into the condition of the idols located in the premises along with the Maa Shringar Gauri Temple. The next hearing on this matter is on September 10.

The daily rituals at Maa Shringaar Gauri temple were being carried out everyday till 1998. But since 2006 only once in a year, on the last day of Navratri, the devotees were allowed to worship the idols.

Now the petitioners have pleaded to open the temple for daily visit of devotees and the condition of the idols should be checked. This demand arose because in the Gyanvapi Masjid case, a fast track court of Varanasi had ordered an archaeological investigation of the complex. This suit has now been filed so that no damage was done to the structures inside the disputed complex during the survey.

