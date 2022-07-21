CHANGE LANGUAGE
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: SC to Wait for Varanasi Court's Order, Adjourns Hearing to October
1-MIN READ

Gyanvapi Mosque Case: SC to Wait for Varanasi Court's Order, Adjourns Hearing to October

PTI

Last Updated: July 21, 2022, 17:00 IST

New Delhi, India

The Masjid panel has challenged the plaintiffs' suit on the grounds that it is barred by the Places of Worship Act, 1991. Photo: PTI/File

The Masjid panel has challenged the plaintiffs' suit on the grounds that it is barred by the Places of Worship Act, 1991. Photo: PTI/File

The bench said that it is posting for October first week hearing on the appeal of Gyanvapi mosque committee's plea against the Allahabad HC order upholding the appointment of court commissioner to survey the site

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it will await the Varanasi district judge’s decision on the Gyanvapi mosque committee’s application raising objections to the maintainability of the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha said that it is posting for October first week hearing on the appeal of Gyanvapi mosque committee’s plea against the Allahabad High Court order upholding the appointment of court commissioner to survey the site.

The bench said that it has been apprised of the fact that proceedings before the District Judge are still underway and it would be appropriate if the appeal of the mosque committee is kept pending till the outcome of the application filed under Order 7 Rule 11 questioning the maintainability of the suit. On May 20, the top court transferred the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees on Gyanvapi mosque from civil judge (senior division) to district judge, Varanasi saying looking at the complexities and sensitivity of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

first published:July 21, 2022, 16:23 IST
last updated:July 21, 2022, 17:00 IST