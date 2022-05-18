Gyanvapi Mosque Row: AIMPLB Legal Team to Extend Assistance to Muslim Side

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Tuesday held an emergency meeting amid the ongoing row surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi where claims of a Shivling being found inside the mosque during a survey was made on Monday.

A source said that since the matter is being heard by the court, the Board’s legal team would extend all the necessary assistance to the Muslim side.

The meeting lasted around two hours during which 45 members of the AIMPLB interacted virtually.

A source in the know of the things told IANS: “We will go through the matters discussed and presented in the court on Tuesday, and our legal team will provide help to the Muslim side. At the same time, we will try to reach out to the people with facts through pamphlets, books etc. so that people don’t get misguided.”

“Also, we would like to know the stand of the Central government as well as other political parties on the Places of Worship Act, 1991,” the source added.

Then Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao had in 1991 brought a law pertaining to the places of worship.

The law prohibits conversion or changing the religious outlook of any place of worship that existed before August 15, 1947. Anyone attempting to do that can face fine and imprisonment between one year and three years.

The AIMPLB would hold another meeting on Wednesday to present its views in details.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed the Varanasi administration to protect and seal the area where a ‘Shivling’ was found during a video survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex, while also directing the authorities concerned not to restrict Muslims from entering the mosque to offer namaz.

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and P.S. Narasimha said: “The area where the Shivling is found should be protected.”

The bench added that no manner of restriction should be imposed on Muslims entering the mosque to offer namaz or religious observances.

The top court has listed the matter for further hearing on May 19.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.