Gyanvapi Mosque Row LIVE Updates: SC to Hear Case Today; Hindu Party Says 'Gyanvapi Not a Mosque as Aurangzeb Didn't Create Waqf'

Gyanvapi Mosque Row LIVE Updates: The Hindu parties have told the Supreme Court that Gynavapi mosque in Varanasi is not a mosque, as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb “did not pass any order to create a waqf over the land in question or for handing over land to any Muslim or body of Muslims”.
The respondents’ response, filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, said: “The historians have confirmed that Islamic ruler Read More
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday said AIMIM’s leader Asaduddin Owaisi “wants to remain in news” by making statements on Gyanvapi mosque issue. However, Pathak did not comment on the Gyanvapi issue and said the “matter is in court and we will follow the order”. When asked about the recent views of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief on the Gyanvapi mosque issue, Pathak said,”The AIMIM chief wants to remain in news by making such statements.” The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the civil court in Varanasi to not proceed with hearing the Gyanvapi case till it takes up the matter on Friday. The deputy chief minister was in Agra on the occasion of the inauguration of the ‘Hunar Haat’ here. Pathak and Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurated the 41st Hunar Haat’, which provides market exposure and employment opportunities to artisans, craftsmen and traditional culinary experts.
The team that conducted a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque submitted its report Thursday to the Varanasi district court, which has now been asked by the Supreme Court not to proceed with hearing the case for another day. The Supreme Court asked the trial court to put on hold its own proceedings till it takes up the matter again on Friday. The top court had deferred its hearing as a counsel is ill. The Varanasi court will now continue with its hearing on May 23, a counsel representing the Hindu petitioners said. The counsel for the mosque management committee said both sides filed their objections and counter-objections before the trial court on Thursday. Among the petitions now expected to be in heard in the civil court on May 23 is a petition, challenged by the mosque committee, seeking the removal of a wall between the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the adjacent Gyanvapi mosque. The survey was ordered earlier by District Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar while hearing the petition of a group of women seeking the right to worship daily the Hindu idols on the outer wall of the mosque. Earlier this week, lawyers representing these petitioners claimed that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex.
Main plaintiff in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case Haji Mahboob has claimed that the country will be ruined if Muslims begin a movement to save the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Idgah in Mathura. He alleged that after the Babri mosque, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is now conspiring to take away the Gyanvapi mosque and the Shahi Idgah. “They should forget about taking away the two mosques forcibly as there will be a big movement to save the Gyanvapi mosque and the Idgah in Mathura, and Muslims will not back down this time,” Mahboob said. “Gyanvapi Masjid will remain where it is. A propaganda is being created that a Shivling has been found. It is indeed a fountain in the mosque’s wazookhana,” he said. Talking about the Babri mosque verdict, Mahboob said, “The Supreme Court in its Ayodhya verdict, even after accepting every thing in favour of Babri Masjid, awarded the decree in favour of Ram Mandir. We remained silent and allowed the Ayodhya issue to get resolved,” he added.
The response argued that a mosque can be constructed over the property dedicated by waqif, who should be the owner of the property and a construction raised under the orders of any Muslim ruler or by any Muslim over the land of a temple cannot be construed as mosque.
“A waqf can be created only on the land dedicated to waqf by wakif who is owner of the land. In the instant case, it is clear that from the time immemorial the land and property belong to the deity and therefore there can be no mosque thereat,” it added.
The respondents claimed that Kashi has faced a number of attacks and the temple of Adi Visheshwar was attacked, looted, and demolished right from 1193 till 1669.
“Adi Visheshwar Jyotirling’ at Kashi is Swyambhu Deity and it is the most ancient out of 12 Jyotirlings established in different parts of ‘Tapo Bhoomi’ Bharatvarsh. The Jyotirlings have great position under Hindu mythology and its importance have been described in Vedas, Purans, Upnishads and Shastras followed by devotees and worshippers of Santan Vedic Hindu Dharma,” it claimed.
The respondents also alleged that the property in question does not belong to any waqf and it had already vested in deity Adi Visheshwara much before the start of the British calendar year and is continuing to be the property of the deity.
Terming Aurangzeb a “champion in destruction of Hindu temples”, it said he issued ‘Farmaans’ in 1669 to destroy many temples including Kashi and Mathura, which were prominently worshipped by Hindus.
“The administration complied with the order and demolished a portion of temple of the Adi Visheshwar at Varanasi and later on a construction was raised which they alleged ‘Gyanvapi Mosque’ but they could not change the religious charter of Hindu temple as the idol of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh and other associate deities continued in the same building complex,” they claimed.
In connection with the Places of Worship Act, 1991, the Hindu parties contended the court should consider what is the religious character of the place in question was on August 15, 1947, whether it was a place of Hindu or Muslim worship, and whether erecting a super structure can convert a temple into a mosque or vice versa.
The plaintiffs contended that on August 15, 1947 the character of the property in question was of Hindu temple as the images of plaintiff deities and along with other associate deities was there and they were being worshiped.
The plaintiffs’ response has come on a plea Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi challenging the survey at Gyanvapi mosque. The apex court will consider the matter on Friday at 3 p.m.
On May 17, the top court directed the Varanasi administration to protect and seal the area where a ‘Shivling’ was found during a video survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. However, the apex court also directed the concerned authorities to not restrict Muslims from entering the mosque to offer ‘namaz’.
