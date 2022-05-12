Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Court Gives Time Till May 17 to Finish Survey, Commissioner Unchanged

A Varanasi court on Thursday ordered that the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple will continue and added that the final report needs to be submitted by May 17.

The court also kept unchanged the commissioner it appointed for the survey, Ajay Kumar Mishra. A plea seeking his removal was filed by the Gyanvapi mosque management committee (Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid).

However, apart from Mishra, the court has appointed two more advocates — Vishal Singh and Ajay Singh — as commissioners for the survey.

As per the court order, the survey of the mosque can be done every day starting Friday, May 13 from 8 am till 12 pm and a final report has to be submitted by May 17.

The court also said that if anyone tries to obstruct the survey commission’s proceedings then an FIR shall be registered against them and instructed the administration to ensure that the survey takes place.

The sensitive video-graphic survey and inspection of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi was scheduled to be done on May 6 and 7 but couldn’t be completed due to protest by Muslims.

The court had ordered the survey on a plea by five women seeking the court’s permission to perform daily worship of idols of some deities located on the western wall of the mosque.

The mosque management committee approached the court for the appointment of another advocate as the court commissioner, accusing Mishra of favouring Hindu petitioners in his court-mandated task.

Mishra and lawyers representing both the Hindu and Muslim sides had on Saturday gone inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri temple complex. Despite waiting for nearly two hours inside the complex, they had not been able to accomplish the work and had to come out of the complex.

Counsel Vishnu Jain, representing the five women petitioners, too had gone inside the complex with Mishra on Saturday. After emerging from there, he had told reporters that men present inside the mosque did not allow the survey team to enter the mosque area to conduct the survey. He had also accused the district administration of not helping the court commissioner’s team in entering the mosque.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.