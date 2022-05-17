Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Report Not Complete, Says Survey Commissioner as Deadline Ends; Seeks More Time From Court

The survey and videography report of the Gyanvapi Masjid-Sringar Gauri Complex area will not be submitted in the Civil Court of Varanasi on Tuesday, May 17, the deadline set by the court.

Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Singh has said that only 50 per cent of the report is ready, which is why it will not be possible to submit the report in court on Tuesday.

Court-appointed special assistant commissioner Vishal Singh, however, said that the survey report was almost complete and he was trying to submit it in court on time.

On May 12, the court had said allowed the video survey to continue, saying that the final report needs to be submitted by May 17.

The survey work of the Gyanvapi mosque complex was completed on Monday. Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Singh said that the survey work was done for about 12 hours in three days.

“Survey lasted for three days from May 14 to 16. Only 50 per cent report ready. It is not complete yet, which is why won’t be able to produce it before the court today. We will seek 3-4 days’ time from court,” news agency ANI quoted the Ajay Pratap Singh as saying.

On the question of finding a ‘Shivalinga’ and viral photo, Ajay Singh said that right now, he cannot say anything in the matter. First the report will be presented in the court, he said.

Speaking about the viral photo, he said, “It has also come to our notice, on which the court has ordered to seal the place. From what is being known through newspapers and media, it seems that this is the same Shivalinga which the Hindu side was claiming.”

However, contradicting the statement of Ajay Singh, court-appointed special assistant commissioner, Vishal Singh, has said that the survey report was nearly complete and they were trying to submit the report to the court in time.

“The survey report is nearly complete and we are trying to submit the report to the court in time,” ANI quoted Advocate Vishal Singh.

