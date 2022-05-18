Gyanvapi Mosque Row Updates: Muslim Side to File Reply, AIMPLB to Extend Legal Help; Demand for Fresh Survey Near Area Facing Nandi's Idol

The Varanasi civil judge senior division court, looking into the Gyanvapi mosque controversy, has asked the Muslim respondents to file their reply on Wednesday on the petition filed by the Hindu side, seeking demolition of a wall near the ‘wazu’ pond. The Hindu petitioners have also requested for access to the claimed ‘Shivling’ for ‘darshan puja’.

Meanwhile, the five women petitioners in the case have approached the civil court seeking a directive for a fresh survey on the area near the mosque’s eastern part facing an idol of Nandi in the adjacent Kashi Vishwanath temple. They also demanded that the temporary wall facing the Nandi idol in the temple be removed to create a path to the ‘Shivling’ that the Hindu side claimed was found during the survey of the mosque complex.

Assistant Advocate Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh said the court will hear the matter on Wednesday, with both the parties likely to argue over it

Here Are Other Updates on Gyanvapi case:

• Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta on Tuesday filed an intervention application seeking directions for dismissal of the petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Management Committee challenging the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex, which was adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

• The application moved by the Hindu Sena stated that Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb destroyed the Kashi Vishwanath temple at the disputed site and built the Gyanvapi Mosque in its place. The remains of the erstwhile temple can be seen in the foundation, the columns and at the rear part of the mosque, it added.

• The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Tuesday held an emergency meeting amid the ongoing row. A source said that since the matter is being heard by the court, the Board’s legal team would extend all the necessary assistance to the Muslim side. source in the know of the things told IANS: “We will go through the matters discussed and presented in the court on Tuesday, and our legal team will provide help to the Muslim side. At the same time, we will try to reach out to the people with facts through pamphlets, books etc. so that people don’t get misguided.”

