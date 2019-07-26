Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Gym Trainer in Delhi Shoots Employer for Objecting to Public Display of Affection, Arrested

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when Rahul Gupta (37), the victim, was entering the gym after parking his car and a man wearing a helmet shot at him from a distance.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 10:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gym Trainer in Delhi Shoots Employer for Objecting to Public Display of Affection, Arrested
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: A 35-year-old gym trainer was arrested on Friday for allegedly firing at his former employer in Civil Lines area after he was expelled from the job for public display of affection towards a female colleague, police said.

The accused has been identified as Lalit Kumar, a resident of Pahari Dheeraj, they said.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when Rahul Gupta (37), the victim, was entering the gym after parking his car and a man wearing a helmet shot at him from a distance, they said.

Gupta sustained a bullet injury on his stomach and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition was stated to be normal.

Police interrogated the employees of the gym, Gupta's friends and business partners.

"Thereafter, they scanned the nearby CCTV footage and arrested Kumar who was expelled from the gym a few days ago," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Gupta had objected to Kumar's public display of affection towards his female colleague inside the gym, the DCP said.

Kumar, who is married, confessed to his crime and told police that he, along with his minor friend, had arranged a pistol, she said.

On Thursday morning, he shot at Gupta when the latter was parking his car, Prasad said.

Later, Kumar and his friend fled from the spot, she added.

One pistol, three live cartridges and one scooter were seized from his possession, police said, adding that his friend was also detained.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram