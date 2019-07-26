Gym Trainer in Delhi Shoots Employer for Objecting to Public Display of Affection, Arrested
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
New Delhi: A 35-year-old gym trainer was arrested on Friday for allegedly firing at his former employer in Civil Lines area after he was expelled from the job for public display of affection towards a female colleague, police said.
The accused has been identified as Lalit Kumar, a resident of Pahari Dheeraj, they said.
The incident occurred on Thursday morning when Rahul Gupta (37), the victim, was entering the gym after parking his car and a man wearing a helmet shot at him from a distance, they said.
Gupta sustained a bullet injury on his stomach and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition was stated to be normal.
Police interrogated the employees of the gym, Gupta's friends and business partners.
"Thereafter, they scanned the nearby CCTV footage and arrested Kumar who was expelled from the gym a few days ago," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said.
During interrogation, it was revealed that Gupta had objected to Kumar's public display of affection towards his female colleague inside the gym, the DCP said.
Kumar, who is married, confessed to his crime and told police that he, along with his minor friend, had arranged a pistol, she said.
On Thursday morning, he shot at Gupta when the latter was parking his car, Prasad said.
Later, Kumar and his friend fled from the spot, she added.
One pistol, three live cartridges and one scooter were seized from his possession, police said, adding that his friend was also detained.
