Gyms to Open With 50% Capacity, Rules for Bars & Restaurants: FAQs as Delhi Relaxes Curbs

The Delhi government in a late-night announcement on Saturday allowed weddings at banquets, marriage halls, and hotels with 50 people in attendance, and reopening of gyms and yoga centres at 50 per cent capacity under the phased unlock process. This comes after the national capital recorded 85 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the lowest daily rise this year.

The relaxations will come into force from 5 am on Monday. Gyms and banquet halls were shut on April 19 when Delhi was witnessing the deadly second Covid-19 wave. However, in the second week of May, weddings were permitted at home and in courts with not more than 20 people in attendance.

Here is All You Need to Know About New Restrictions:

- Marriages will continue to be permitted in courts or at home with a ceiling of 20 people with

strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour.

- Marriages will also be permitted at banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels with a ceiling of 50

persons.

- Gyms and yoga centres to open with 50 per cent capacity.

- Schools, colleges and educational institutes, cinemas, multiplexes, swimming pools, and

entertainment and amusement parks will remain closed.

- Bars are allowed to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity from noon to 10 pm.

- Restaurants in the city are allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm.

- Public parks, gardens and golf clubs will be reopened and outdoor yoga activities will be

allowed.

- Markets, malls, market complexes and shops are permitted to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

- Funerals and last-rites-related gatherings are allowed with maximum attendance of 20 persons.

- Religious places have been permitted to open, but no visitors are allowed.

- Government and private offices will continue to function with 50 per cent staff.

- Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses will continue to run with 50 per cent cap on

seating.

