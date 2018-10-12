English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hackers Break Into Systems of State Bank of Mauritius, Transfer Rs 147 Crore
The hackers broke into the bank's systems and transferred Rs 147 crore to four bank accounts, one each in London and Paris and two in New York, a senior EOW official told PTI.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: Unidentified hackers transferred Rs 147 crore from State Bank of Mauritius to accounts in other commercial banks in London, Paris and New York earlier this month, Mumbai police said on Friday.
Officials of the Nariman Point branch of the bank in south Mumbai had filed a complaint in this regard with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police on October 5.
The hackers broke into the bank's systems and transferred Rs 147 crore to four bank accounts, one each in London and Paris and two in New York, a senior EOW official told PTI Friday.
As the banks where the money was being transferred found the transactions suspicious, they alerted State Bank of Mauritius and the fraud came to light, he said.
Before the transfers could be stopped, Rs 29 crore had been withdrawn, but the remaining amount was recovered by the bank, the official said.
The EOW was conducting further probe with the help of the Cyber Cell of police, he added.
The bank had issued a statement after the cyber fraud came to light, saying that it had not caused any loss to its customers.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
