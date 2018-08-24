English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hackers Put up Spicy Beef Curry Recipe on Hindu Mahasabha's Website After Controversial Comment on Kerala Floods
The party’s website showed it had been hacked by Team Kerala Cyber Warriors. It also carried a message for Chakrapani that said, “We respect people for their character and not their food habits.”
Screengrab of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha Website
The website of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, a right-wing outfit, was allegedly hacked by a Kerala-based hacktivist group after the group’s leader Swami Chakrapani Maharaj remarked that only those who do not consume beef should be helped in the Kerala floods.
The party’s website, abhm.org.in, showed it had been hacked by Team Kerala Cyber Warriors. It also carried a message for Chakrapani that said, “We respect people for their character and not their food habits.”
The hacktivist group also posted the controversial quote by Chakrapani on Kerala floods. "It is sin to rescue beef eaters, those who don't kill animals should be helped."
The website also flashed a GIF image or moving image of beef steak and a recipe for cooking Kerala Spicy Nadan beef curry.
Speaking to a news agency earlier, Chakrapani had said that Kerala was suffering the consequences of distributing and consuming beef, with even the innocents bearing the brunt of these misdeeds.
He added that people eating cow meat or involved in its distribution must not be provided any relief by the government or NGOs during the Kerala floods.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
