English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Had No Hesitation in Inviting Pranab Mukherjee, He Had None in Accepting: Mohan Bhagwat
The RSS's decision to invite the former president to address its volunteers last month, and the latter's decision to accept the invitation, had raised many eyebrows, with some Congress leaders criticising Mukherjee.
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)
Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh considers affection for all an ideal, and that is why it felt no hesitation in inviting former President Pranab Mukherjee to its program.
"When he (Mukherjee) was with a party, he belonged to them (Congress), but when he became the President of the country, he belonged to the whole country.
"We did not have any hesitation in inviting him, and he did not have any hesitation in coming. We all belong to one country, and we all should have `Aatmiyata' for each other," Bhagwat said.
The RSS's decision to invite the former president to address its volunteers last month, and the latter's decision to accept the invitation, had raised many eyebrows, with some Congress leaders criticising Mukherjee.
Bhagwat was speaking at `Prerna Vidyarthi Sammellan' organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
A book on the life of late Dattaji Didolkar, the founder of ABVP, was unveiled on the occasion.
Bhagwat extolled Didolkar as a selfless man who was accessible to everyone, and who had 'aatmiyata' (affection) towards everybody.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari was also present at the event. Gadkari too spoke about his interactions with Didolkar in his student days.
Sunil Ambekar, the national organising secretary of the ABVP, announced on this occasion that the organisation will be starting "Selfie With Campus", an outreach program, this month, aiming to cover one lakh college campuses.
Also Watch
"When he (Mukherjee) was with a party, he belonged to them (Congress), but when he became the President of the country, he belonged to the whole country.
"We did not have any hesitation in inviting him, and he did not have any hesitation in coming. We all belong to one country, and we all should have `Aatmiyata' for each other," Bhagwat said.
The RSS's decision to invite the former president to address its volunteers last month, and the latter's decision to accept the invitation, had raised many eyebrows, with some Congress leaders criticising Mukherjee.
Bhagwat was speaking at `Prerna Vidyarthi Sammellan' organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
A book on the life of late Dattaji Didolkar, the founder of ABVP, was unveiled on the occasion.
Bhagwat extolled Didolkar as a selfless man who was accessible to everyone, and who had 'aatmiyata' (affection) towards everybody.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari was also present at the event. Gadkari too spoke about his interactions with Didolkar in his student days.
Sunil Ambekar, the national organising secretary of the ABVP, announced on this occasion that the organisation will be starting "Selfie With Campus", an outreach program, this month, aiming to cover one lakh college campuses.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone's Dance for Her 'Hottie' Ranveer Singh is Hard to Miss, Watch Video
- Urvashi Rautela's Sizzling Belly Dance Moves Are Breaking the Internet; Watch It Here
- New Car Discounts in July 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500 and More
- Sacred Games Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Saif Ali Khan's Show Totally Grips You from Start to Finish
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield