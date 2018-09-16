GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Had No Intention of Hurting Sentiments of Common Man': Athawale Regrets Remarks on Fuel Prices

In a statement issued in Mumbai, Athawale, a Bharatiya Janata Party ally and the Union minister of state for social justice, said he understood that people were getting affected by the rising fuel prices.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2018, 5:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Had No Intention of Hurting Sentiments of Common Man': Athawale Regrets Remarks on Fuel Prices
File photo of Union minister Ramdas Athawale.
Loading...
Mumbai: Under fire for his comments that the rise in petrol and diesel prices did not bother him as he is a minister, Ramdas Athawale on Sunday regretted his remarks and said he had no intention of hurting the sentiments of the common man.

In a statement issued in Mumbai, Athawale, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally and the Union minister of state for social justice, said he understood that people were getting affected by the rising fuel prices.

"I do understand the feelings of people who are getting affected by the rising fuel prices. I had no intention of hurting the sentiments of the common man," he said.

Athawale, who heads a faction of the Republican Party of India (RPI), made the controversial remarks at a press conference in Jaipur on Saturday. "I am not suffering from rising fuel prices as I am a minister," he had said, referring to the allowances he gets. "I may suffer if I lose my ministerial post," he had said.

Athawale was asked if he was personally affected by the rising fuel prices. However, at the same press meet, the minister acknowledged that others are affected more by the rising prices of petrol and diesel.

The price of fuel can be reduced if the states cut the tax on it. The Centre is seriously working on the issue, he had said at the press conference.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

PM Modi Launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan', Picks Up the Broom at Ambedkar School

PM Modi Launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan', Picks Up the Broom at Ambedkar School

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...