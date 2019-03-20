LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
‘Had They Been Kashmiris…’: Mehbooba Slams ‘Double Standards’ in Aseemanand’s Acquittal

Mehbooba Mufti's reaction came after a special court in Haryana acquitted Swami Aseemanand and three others in the Samjhauta train blast case that left 68 people, mostly Pakistanis, dead in 2007.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2019, 7:55 PM IST
'Had They Been Kashmiris…': Mehbooba Slams 'Double Standards' in Aseemanand's Acquittal
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti questioned the grounds on which the accused in the Samjhauta blast case were acquitted by a court on Wednesday.

"Despite damning evidence, the accused including a former RSS member have been acquitted. God forbid, had they been Kashmiris / Muslims, they would be pronounced guilty & imprisoned without even a fair trial. Why such double standards and leniency towards saffron terror?" the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister asked.

Mufti's reaction came after a special court in Haryana acquitted Swami Aseemanand and three others in the Samjhauta train blast case that left 68 people, mostly Pakistanis, dead in 2007.

The blast in the India-Pakistan train took place near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007, when it was on its way to Attari in Amritsar, the last station on the Indian side.
