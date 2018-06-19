Had Told PM Modi That Alliance Was a Himalayan Blunder, Says Congress

Congress leader and former chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad said he had warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was a ‘Himalayan Blunder’.The statement came as the BJP pulled out of the alliance with the PDP in Jammu & Kashmir, calling it “untenable”.“I had cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a BJP-PDP alliance will be a Himalayan blunder. We are happy that the Centre has accepted its mistake,” Azad said.His colleague Kapil Sibal took to Twitter, calling the BJP opportunist. “First an opportunistic alliance with PDP Now an opportunistic breakaway Both acts of political immorality Kaise Desh badlega?” he asked.Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said the BJP had ruined the state and made the people of J&K victims of their opportunistic alliance.Currently protesting at the L-G office, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP government for using deteriorating situation as the reason to pull out. “Didn’t BJP tell us that demonetisation had broken the back of terrorism in Kashmir,” he tweeted.AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said both the BJP and the PDP are equally responsible to the bitter separation in Jammu and Kashmir. “I feel sorry for the people of Kashmir…I have no sympathy for the PDP. This should be a lesson for both the PDP and the National Conference. This is very unfortunate, the BJP cannot run away from failing to deliver. The BJP is equally responsible. They feel they are losing ground.”