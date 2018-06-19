English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Had Told PM Modi That Alliance Was a Himalayan Blunder, Says Congress
Congress leader Kapil Sibal also took to Twitter, calling the BJP opportunist, while AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said both the BJP and the PDP are equally responsible to the bitter separation.
New Delhi: Congress leader and former chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad said he had warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was a ‘Himalayan Blunder’.
The statement came as the BJP pulled out of the alliance with the PDP in Jammu & Kashmir, calling it “untenable”.
“I had cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a BJP-PDP alliance will be a Himalayan blunder. We are happy that the Centre has accepted its mistake,” Azad said.
His colleague Kapil Sibal took to Twitter, calling the BJP opportunist. “First an opportunistic alliance with PDP Now an opportunistic breakaway Both acts of political immorality Kaise Desh badlega?” he asked.
Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said the BJP had ruined the state and made the people of J&K victims of their opportunistic alliance.
Currently protesting at the L-G office, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP government for using deteriorating situation as the reason to pull out. “Didn’t BJP tell us that demonetisation had broken the back of terrorism in Kashmir,” he tweeted.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said both the BJP and the PDP are equally responsible to the bitter separation in Jammu and Kashmir. “I feel sorry for the people of Kashmir…I have no sympathy for the PDP. This should be a lesson for both the PDP and the National Conference. This is very unfortunate, the BJP cannot run away from failing to deliver. The BJP is equally responsible. They feel they are losing ground.”
Also Watch
The statement came as the BJP pulled out of the alliance with the PDP in Jammu & Kashmir, calling it “untenable”.
“I had cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a BJP-PDP alliance will be a Himalayan blunder. We are happy that the Centre has accepted its mistake,” Azad said.
His colleague Kapil Sibal took to Twitter, calling the BJP opportunist. “First an opportunistic alliance with PDP Now an opportunistic breakaway Both acts of political immorality Kaise Desh badlega?” he asked.
Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said the BJP had ruined the state and made the people of J&K victims of their opportunistic alliance.
Currently protesting at the L-G office, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP government for using deteriorating situation as the reason to pull out. “Didn’t BJP tell us that demonetisation had broken the back of terrorism in Kashmir,” he tweeted.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said both the BJP and the PDP are equally responsible to the bitter separation in Jammu and Kashmir. “I feel sorry for the people of Kashmir…I have no sympathy for the PDP. This should be a lesson for both the PDP and the National Conference. This is very unfortunate, the BJP cannot run away from failing to deliver. The BJP is equally responsible. They feel they are losing ground.”
Also Watch
-
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Arrhan Singh, The Man Schooled by Anushka & Virat for Littering, Has Shared Screen With Shah Rukh Khan
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico Face Action Over 'Homophobic' Chants
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Posts Picture of Him Chilling in Pool; Internet Wonders If It's Dad Saif
- Milind Soman, Wife Anikta Konwar's Trip To Lisbon Will Give You Travel Goals, See Photos
- Meghan Markle Receives Mixed Reactions for her Oscar de la Renta Dress