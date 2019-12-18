Had Warned Jamia Students About Miscreants Before Entering Campus, Says Delhi Police
In two videos shared by Delhi Police, joint commissioner of police, Devesh Srivastava, can be seen announcing that some miscreants have entered the campus who are indulging in stone pelting.
Students clash with police at Jamia (Credits: Reuters)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has said that it had appealed to students before entering the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on Sunday to not indulge in stone pelting.
In two videos shared by Delhi Police, joint commissioner of police, Devesh Srivastava, can be seen announcing that some miscreants have entered the campus who are indulging in stone pelting.
"I am here between gate number 7 and 8. Please do not come out and don't throw stones, tubelights. Please sit inside," he is heard as saying.
In the video, the officer addresses the students as "beta" and tells them that the way they were hurling stones from both the sides was not right and that the police was in touch with the varsity's security staff and Proctor.
"Amongst you have entered some miscreants who are doing this (stone pelting)," he said.
He assured them that police personnel were there for their safety and also said the students should not do something that can "harm" the image of the varsity.
The police were widely condemned for entering the campus and baton charging students and using tear gas.
