'Had You Been a Man...': Congress Leader Seen Threatening Woman Officer in Madhya Pradesh

Congress MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot has courted controversy after he was seen threatening a woman officer in a social media clip. Gehlot is seen talking aggressively with sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Kamini Thakur in the video.

"You are a woman. Had you been a policeman I would have held you by the collar and then handed the memo to you," he is heard saying.

The incident took place in Ratlam district's Sailana town on Sunday, near the MP-Rajasthan border, NDTV reports. The Congress had taken out a tractor rally in solidarity with farmers protesting against the centre's contentious farm laws.

Later, the Sailana legislator led a crowd to the SDM's office to submit a memorandum. When Thakur took time to step out, Gehlot reportedly threatened the officer.

Earlier, former MP minister and Congress legislator Sajjan Singh Verma had said that girls are capable of bearing children at 17 years of age and there was no need to raise the legal age for marriage.

His comments drew a sharp reaction from the BJP which demanded his apology. As Verma's remarks caused uproar, the Congress said the BJP was bent on making an issue out of nothing.

Verma's statement had come in response to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s recent proposal of a national-level debate on parity in the legal age of marriage for both the sexes.

“Doctors say any girl is physically capable to reproduce after 17 years. Has he (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) become a bigger physician now?” Verma, a former AICC secretary, told reporters. The former minister had also accused the BJP government in the state of "failing to protect minor girls".