English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Plan Was to Use Hadiya as Sex Slave or Human Bomb: Father Tells SC
Hadiya's father Ashokan responded to her affidavit in the Supreme Court on Tuesday and said that he had to act as she would have been sent outside India to be used as a "sex slave or human bomb".
Hadiya has maintained that of all things, she wants freedom the most.
New Delhi: Hadiya, the woman at the centre of the ‘Kerala Love Jihad’ row, is being “psychologically and physically abducted”, her father Ashokan told the Supreme Court on Tuesday, in response to an affidavit filed by Hadiya. SC will hear the case on Thursday.
This comes over a month after the Supreme Court observed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) cannot probe the marital aspect of the Hadiya case.
“Can't remain a mute spectator when my daughter is psychologically and physically being abducted,” said Ashokan.
He added, “I had to act as the plan was to send her outside India to be used as a sex slave or human bomb.”
During the course of the SC hearing, Hadiya has maintained that she voluntarily wanted to be with her husband Shafin Jahan. In January, when Supreme Court Justice Chandrachud asked her about her dreams for the future, she said, "I want freedom."
The Kerala High Court had annulled Hadiya’s marriage to Jahan in May 2017 and gave her custody to her parents.
The Supreme Court, in January 2018, had said that it is only Hadiya herself, who has the rights to decide on her choices.
However, it seems her father couldn’t disagree more with the apex court’s observation.
“Akhila has been brainwashed and indoctrinated. She is extremely vulnerable and requires care and concern,” Ashokan alleged on Tuesday.
He added, “Her alleged husband is a stooge and a pawn. Extremist organisations have used this man to entrap my daughter.”
In November last year, the SC sent Hadiya to Salem in Tamil Nadu to enable her to pursue her homeopathic studies. The SC directed the Kerala Police to provide Hadiya with security and ensure that she travelled to Salem at the earliest.
Also Watch
This comes over a month after the Supreme Court observed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) cannot probe the marital aspect of the Hadiya case.
“Can't remain a mute spectator when my daughter is psychologically and physically being abducted,” said Ashokan.
He added, “I had to act as the plan was to send her outside India to be used as a sex slave or human bomb.”
During the course of the SC hearing, Hadiya has maintained that she voluntarily wanted to be with her husband Shafin Jahan. In January, when Supreme Court Justice Chandrachud asked her about her dreams for the future, she said, "I want freedom."
The Kerala High Court had annulled Hadiya’s marriage to Jahan in May 2017 and gave her custody to her parents.
The Supreme Court, in January 2018, had said that it is only Hadiya herself, who has the rights to decide on her choices.
However, it seems her father couldn’t disagree more with the apex court’s observation.
“Akhila has been brainwashed and indoctrinated. She is extremely vulnerable and requires care and concern,” Ashokan alleged on Tuesday.
He added, “Her alleged husband is a stooge and a pawn. Extremist organisations have used this man to entrap my daughter.”
In November last year, the SC sent Hadiya to Salem in Tamil Nadu to enable her to pursue her homeopathic studies. The SC directed the Kerala Police to provide Hadiya with security and ensure that she travelled to Salem at the earliest.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Monday 05 March , 2018 Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hasan Minhaj Becomes First Indian-American Weekly Talk Show Host With New Netflix Series
- Women Farmers Sow Hard Work, But Are Reaping Hardships
- Nidahas Trophy: Rohit Sharma Extends Another Unwanted Record
- Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor Writes A Heartwarming Note To Late Sridevi’s Daughter
- Emma Watson Debuts New Tattoo with a Grammatical Error; See Pics