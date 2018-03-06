Plan Was to Use Hadiya as Sex Slave or Human Bomb: Father Tells SC

Hadiya, the woman at the centre of the ‘Kerala Love Jihad’ row, is being “psychologically and physically abducted”, her father Ashokan told the Supreme Court on Tuesday, in response to an affidavit filed by Hadiya. SC will hear the case on Thursday.This comes over a month after the Supreme Court observed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) cannot probe the marital aspect of the Hadiya case.“Can't remain a mute spectator when my daughter is psychologically and physically being abducted,” said Ashokan.He added, “I had to act as the plan was to send her outside India to be used as a sex slave or human bomb.”During the course of the SC hearing, Hadiya has maintained that she voluntarily wanted to be with her husband Shafin Jahan. In January, when Supreme Court Justice Chandrachud asked her about her dreams for the future, she said, "I want freedom."The Kerala High Court had annulled Hadiya’s marriage to Jahan in May 2017 and gave her custody to her parents.The Supreme Court, in January 2018, had said that it is only Hadiya herself, who has the rights to decide on her choices.However, it seems her father couldn’t disagree more with the apex court’s observation.“Akhila has been brainwashed and indoctrinated. She is extremely vulnerable and requires care and concern,” Ashokan alleged on Tuesday.He added, “Her alleged husband is a stooge and a pawn. Extremist organisations have used this man to entrap my daughter.”In November last year, the SC sent Hadiya to Salem in Tamil Nadu to enable her to pursue her homeopathic studies. The SC directed the Kerala Police to provide Hadiya with security and ensure that she travelled to Salem at the earliest.