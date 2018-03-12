Hadiya Says 'Some People Using My Father for Their Political Gains'

Four days after the Supreme Court upheld Hadiya's marriage to Shafin Jahan, the woman at the centre of the ‘Kerala Love Jihad’ row said on Monday that some people were using her father Ashokan for their political gains.Hadiya said, “It all happened due to the intervention of some anti-Islamic forces. Some people used my parents as a tool for their political benefit. I left my parents only because they were under the control of some forces. I am asking the government that compelled me to fight a legal case for years, to compensate me for the same. Our judiciary put me under house arrest.”After getting a favourable verdict from the court last Thursday, Hadiya went to Malappuram with husband Shafin and met the leaders of Popular Front of India (PFI) on Sunday. She had earlier thanked the PFI, stating that the organisation had helped her in the struggle.The Islamic organisation has been under the NIA scanner and the investigating agency had earlier said in its dossier that there is a pattern in the cases of conversion and that Hadiya's conversion to Islam is not an isolated incident.Hadiya on Monday said that she had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court not to put anyone in trouble, but to ensure that no one ever faces the same hardships that she had faced.She said, “I did what I felt was correct. I am an ordinary woman. In a country like India I was put under house arrest. I stand by the affidavit.”Hadiya also said that many people came to see her and counsel her during the house arrest."Many people came to counsel me but I did not want to meet these people. They wanted to teach me sanathana dharama. There were psychiatric doctors who came to teach me this. I was not allowed to contact anyone that I wanted to talk to."She added that even after her father had filed a habeas corpus. Hadiya further alleged that the Kerala High Court bench, in its controversial verdict, did not consider her feelings but only considered her parents' feelings.She said that she converted to Islam in 2013 and even had a certificate that said she is a Muslim.However, while upholding her marriage, Supreme Court has let the NIA continue with its investigation into the ‘love jihad’ angle while Ashokan still claims that there are plans of Islamist organisations to take Hadiya to Syria and use her as a human bomb.