'Hagia Sophia Great Example': Ahead of Grand Event, AIMPLB Says Babri Masjid Will Always be a Mosque

Ahead of the 'bhumi pujan' for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Tuesday said that Babri Masjid was and would always be a mosque. Citing the example of Hagia Sophia in Turkey, AIMPLB tweeted that the land was usurped and further termed the judgement as majority appeasing.

“#BabriMasjid was and will always be a Masjid. #HagiaSophia is a great example for us. Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing judgment can't change it's status. No need to be heartbroken. Situations don't last forever. #ItsPolitics,” a tweet by the AIMPLB's official twitter handle read.

Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Babri was a there and would remain so. In a tweet, Owaisi said,"#BabriMasjid thi, hai aur rahegi inshallah #BabriZindaHai."

The Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants. The five-judge Constitution Bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

Post the verdict of the apex court, the Sunni Waqf board had said it would not go ahead with the review. On the issue of five acres of land being given to the board as per the decision of the apex court, the board said it would take a decision after another meeting on the issue, which it accepted later on.

However, after the Sunni Waqf Board refused to file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said it would go ahead with the plea. “Exercising our constitutional right, we are going to file a review petition in the Babri Masjid case during the first week of December,” the board had said.

It added that the Sunni Waqf Board's decision to not pursue the case would not legally have any effect. “All Muslim organisations are on the same page,” the AIMPLB had said.