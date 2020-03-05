Hailstorm Lashes Lucknow, Agra Among Parts of UP; Alwar & Jaipur in Rajasthan too Receive Sudden Spells
In Agra, extensive damage to standing mustard and potato crops has been reported from the rural hinterland of Agra region after hail, with spells of heavy showers, lashed western Uttar Pradesh.
Hailstorm lashed parts of Lucknow on Thursday. (Image: News18)
Lucknow: Lucknow was lashed by a heavy hailstorm and rain on Thursday afternoon, throwing normal life out of gear.
Tomato-sized hailstones pattered down the state capital turning the streets into a sheet of white. Several two wheelers skidded on the streets and window panes also cracked due to the force of hail.
Lucknow recorded 14.6 mm of rainfall, accompanied by high speed winds. Several areas were waterlogged and a number of cars were stranded on the streets.
A large number of schoolchildren, travelling on rickshaws, were seen scurrying for cover in nearby shops and buildings.
Similar weather conditions have been reported in Jhansi, Meerut, Mirzapur, Orai and Hamirpur.
Heavy showers in Mathura and Vrindavan have affected Holi festivities. "The mood has been dampened not only by the showers but also by the coronavirus scare all around. The number of pilgrims has gone down," said Vrindavan activist Jagan Nath Poddar.
Parts of Rajasthan, including Alwar and Jaipur also witnessed a sudden spell of moderate showers and hailstorm leaving the farmers in fear of further crop damage.
Many parts of Jaipur were lashed by rain and hailstones on Thursday, bringing the mercury down by a few notches.
Although the weather was cloudy for the last two days, the minimum and maximum temperatures remained higher to give a feel of coming summer to city residents. However, a sudden spell of rain and hailstones during the day left many people surprised.
Hailstones also lashed Chaksu in Jaipur on Wednesday, damaging standing crops in fields.
The MeT department predicted thunderstorm accompanied by rain at isolated places in Jaipur, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Nagaur in Barmer and Ganganagar districts and adjoining areas.
It also warned of thunderstorms accompanied with rain/hail/lightning at isolated places in Jaipur, Churu, Jhunjhunu, and Sikar districts and adjoining areas.
The change in weather conditions, MeT officials said, was due to persisting western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over southwest Afghanistan and its neighbourhood and less marked cyclonic circulation over north Haryana, northeast Rajasthan and the neighbourhood.
