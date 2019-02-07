Hair Raising Income! Tirupati Temple Earns Rs 11.17 Crore Auctioning 143.9 Tonnes of Hair

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the board that manages Tirupati temple, e-auctioned 1,43,900 kgs (143.9 tonnes) of human hair in January and has earned over Rs 11.17 crore in the process.The e-auction was conducted on Thursday for five grades of hair, including white hair.The hair was categorised into five grades on the basis of length. The first grade of hair was 27 inches or above, the second grade between 19 to 26 inches, the third grade between 10-18 inches, the fourth grade between 5 to 9 inches and fifth grade was less than 5 inches.TTD had kept 2,900 kgs of first grade A category hair for e-auction at the price of Rs 26,005. 200 kgs of hair was sold and Rs 52.01 lakhs was earned through the auction. 2,100 kgs of B category hair was put up for e-auction at the price of Rs 18,331 per kg, whereas total 200 kgs of hair was sold for Rs 36.66 lakhs.3,100 kgs of second grade-A category hair was put up for e-auction at the price of Rs 17,011 per kg, whereas total 3,100 kgs of hair was sold for Rs 5.48 crore. Also, 9500 kgs of second grade B category hair was kept for the e-auction at the base price of Rs 8,529 per kg, whereas TTD earned Rs 3.66 crore from the sale of 4,300 Kgs.1,000 kgs of third grade-A category hair was put up for e-auction at the price of Rs 6,020 per kg whereas total 1,000 kgs of hair was sold for Rs 60.22 Lakh. Also, 11,700 kgs of third grade-B category hair was kept for the e-action at the base price of Rs 4,553 per kg, whereas TTD earned Rs 4.55 lakhs from the sale of 100 Kgs.2500 kgs of fourth grade hair was put up for e-auction at the base price of Rs 2,500 per kg, But nothing sold.1,35,000 kgs of fifth grade hair was put up for e-auction at the price of Rs 36 per kg whereas ttd earned Rs.48.62 lakh by selling total 1,35,000Scores of devotees flock the revered temple and donate tonsured hair at the temple. Tonsuring is a common practice at this ancient temple.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.