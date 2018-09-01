Hair Raising Income! Tirupati Temple Earns Rs 7.84 Crore Auctioning Hair

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the management board of the shrine at Tirupati auctioned 5,600 kgs of hair in August and earned over Rs 7 crore in the process.The e-auction was conducted for three grades of hair, including white hair.The hair was categorised into the three grades on the basis of length. The first grade of hair was 31 inches or above, the second grade between 16 to 30 inches and the third grade between 10-15 inches.TTD had kept 8,300 kgs of first grade hair for e-auction at the price of Rs 22,494. 1,600 kgs of hair was sold and Rs 3.56 crores was earned through the auction.37,800 kgs of second grade hair was put up for auction at the price of Rs 17,223 per kg whereas 2,000 kgs of hair was sold for Rs 3.44 crore.Also, 800 kgs of third grade hair was kept for the e-action at the base price of Rs 3,014 per kg. TTD earned Rs 24.11 lakh from the sale of third grade hair.Out of the total 6,700 kgs of white hair kept for e-auction at the price of Rs 5,462 per kg, 1,200 kgs was sold for Rs 66.55 lakh.Scores of devotees flock the revered temple and donate tonsured hair at the temple. Tonsuring is a common practice at this ancient temple.