Hajipur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Hajipur (हाजीपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Vaishali district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Vaishali. Hajipur is part of 21. Hajipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.03%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.6%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,27,878 eligible electors, of which 1,75,553 were male, 1,51,486 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hajipur in 2020 is =CP125/CM125*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,11,651 eligible electors, of which 1,68,323 were male, 1,43,315 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,35,101 eligible electors, of which 1,29,044 were male, 1,06,057 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hajipur in 2015 was 399. In 2010, there were 221.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Awadhesh Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating Jagannath Prasad Rai of INC by a margin of 12,195 votes which was 6.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.62% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Nityanand Roy of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajendra Rai of LJP by a margin of 16,609 votes which was 12.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.46% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 123. Hajipur Assembly segment of Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Pashu Pati Kumar Paras won the Hajipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Hajipur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 16 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Hajipur are: Anand Verma (NCP), Dinesh Kumar Kushawha (RLSP), Rakesh Kumar (INC), Raj Kumar Sah (LJP), Sanjay Kumar Singh (BJP), Azam Hussain (STBP), Kumari Sneha (RJSBP), Dilip Thakur (JAPL), Mithilesh Kumar Singh Sathi (SAAF), Rajendra Sharma (SUCI), Ram Pukar Paswan (APOI), Akhilesh Kumar (IND), Kedar Kumar (IND), Gauri Shankar Pandey (IND), Purushotam Kumar Singh (IND), Manju Singh (IND), Manoj Kumar (IND), Mahesh Kumar Pandit (IND), Mithilesh Kumar (IND), Rakesh Paswan (IND), Rajan Kumar (IND), Rajeev Kumar Choudhary (IND), Vijay Kumar Shukla (IND), Shailendra Kumar Kaushik (IND), Sanjay Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.29%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.29%, while it was 56.76% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 318 polling stations in 123. Hajipur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 290. In 2010 there were 235 polling stations.

Extent:

123. Hajipur constituency comprises of the following areas of Vaishali district of Bihar: Community Development Block Hajipur. It shares an inter-state border with Vaishali.

Hajipur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Hajipur is 185.32 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Hajipur is: 25°42'21.2"N 85°14'35.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Hajipur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.