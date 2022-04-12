CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#ImranKhan#AliaRanbirWedding#SriLanka
Home » News » India » Hajipur Railway Station Be Named After Ram Vilas Paswan, Says Chirag
1-MIN READ

Hajipur Railway Station Be Named After Ram Vilas Paswan, Says Chirag

One of most experienced parliamentarians who was a minister in governments of different parties, Ram Vilas Paswan was one of the tallest leaders from the Scheduled Castes.(Image: IANS/File)

One of most experienced parliamentarians who was a minister in governments of different parties, Ram Vilas Paswan was one of the tallest leaders from the Scheduled Castes.(Image: IANS/File)

The second term MP had made the demand first to then railway minister Piyush Goyal following the Lok Janshakti Party founder's death

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said he has met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to demand that Hajipur railway station in Bihar be named after his father and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He cited his father’s long association with Hajipur, which the late leader represented in Lok Sabha for decades, to assert that the demand should be met as an acknowledgement of his contribution to politics and popular sentiment. The second term MP had made the demand first to then railway minister Piyush Goyal following the Lok Janshakti Party founder’s death.

One of most experienced parliamentarians who was a minister in governments of different parties, Ram Vilas Paswan was one of the tallest leaders from the Scheduled Castes. He died in 2020.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:April 12, 2022, 20:35 IST