Hajj 2022: Less Than One Lakh Applications Received Due to Covid Pandemic, Economic Challenges​

The Hajj Committee of India has received less than one lakh applications for Hajj 2022 due to an uncertain and confusing situation. February 15 was the last date to fill out the Hajj application form. During this period, only 97,133 pilgrims have registered online for Hajj 2022. The Central Hajj Committee has accepted the applications of 92,381 pilgrims after the Cover generation process. From November 1, 2021, the Hajj application process started. Despite the one-time extension in the last date, the Central Hajj Committee has received only 92,381 applications in a period of three and a half months.

Around 1,900 women pilgrims applied for without Mehram category (Muslim women can perform Haj without male guardian) for Hajj 2022.

The Chief Executive Officer of Hajj Committee of India, Muhammad Yaqub Sheikh, said that about 92,000 applications had been accepted this year. He explained that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, economic challenges and uncertain situations are responsible for the discouraging number of Hajj applications.

Under normal circumstances, the quota for Indian pilgrims was around 1.45 lakh, and 2.45 applications filed every year.

Muhammad Yaqub Sheikh said the present situation of the pandemic is improving in Saudi Arabia and India. “We believe that the Hajj 2022 will take place, but we have to wait for terms of terms and conditions as it depends on the guidelines of Saudi Arabia`s government,” he said.

While responding to the questions of News18, Yaqub Sheikh explained that mutual agreement is yet to be sealed between India and Saudi Arabia. “Once the agreement gets completed, we can decide how many Indian pilgrims will fly for Hajj 2022. If needed, we can consider starting the Hajj application process again,” he added.

The Hajj Committee of India received the highest number of applications from Kerala. As of February 15, 12,746 applications have been received from Kerala, while 11,692 from Jammu and Kashmir.

From Maharashtra, 9,975 pilgrims applied for Hajj 2022; 9,775 from Uttar Pradesh filed Hajj forms, 7,460 from West Bengal, 4,374 from Telangana and 3,620 from Madhya Pradesh, 4,563 applications have been received from Karnataka. From Assam, 4,206 pilgrims applied for the Hajj this year, from Bihar 2,800 filed and from Delhi 1,704 pilgrims applied filed for the Hajj.

The lowest number of 39 Hajj applications has been received from Himachal Pradesh. The Hajj Committee of India has received 24 Hajj forms from Chandigarh and 57 from Pondicherry, 13 applications from Daman Dev, 18 from Dadra and Nagar Haveli,

The Hajj Committee of India officials claim that due to the economic situation and coronavirus outbreak, the Hajj applications fell. But State Hajj Committees from Telangana, Bihar and Maharashtra blame the ministry of minority affairs. They said that the Hajj committee had taken the Hajj 2022 process 100% digital; therefore, senior citizens could not file the Hajj form.

An official from the Bihar Hajj Committee claims that most villages did not have better internet connectivity in the State; thus, people who wanted to apply had not used it due to the unavailability of offline Hajj forms.

With Inputs received from Mohiuddin Abdul Lateef, Mumbai

