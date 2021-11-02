Hajj 2022: Your Step-by-Step Guide to the Online Application Process

The online application process for Haj 2022 began on Monday with Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announcing significant reforms and enhanced facilities for the pilgrimage. While announcing Haj 2022 at Haj House in south Mumbai, Naqvi said the entire Haj process will be 100 per cent digital/online.

As the registration process kicks off, News18 provides a guide to make the online application for Hajj. It is to be noted that State Hajj Committees will not accept hard copies of handwritten or typed applications. Pilgrims will now have to file their applications online only at www.hajcommittee.gov.in or on their mobile application called “HAJ COMMITTEE OF INDIA", available on Google Playstore.

Before the application process’s submission starts, the following documents are necessary for making an application for Hajj-2022.

Passport: The applicant’s passport with a specified date is the essential document required for making Hajj Application. To avoid a last-minute rush, all intending pilgrims should possess machine-readable valid Indian International Passport issued before the application dates.

Bank Account: Bank account of Cover Head is mandatory for making Haj Application. However, all the pilgrims are advised of opening/updating their Bank Account so that the refund can be credited to their Bank Accounts directly if needed.

Aadhaar Card: Hajj Committee Of India has advised that each pilgrim should obtain Aadhaar Card and mention the requisite details in the specified column in Hajj Application Form. However, Aadhaar Card is not mandatory for making Hajj applications.

Mobile Number: All pilgrims should mention their mobile number in Hajj Application and keep it functional to enable the authorities to contact them whenever required.

A step-by-step guide for Hajj Application Form 2022:

Step 1: New Registration for Haj Application

Step 2: Fill the Haj Application Form

Step 3: Upload Photo & Documents

Step 4: Make Payment of Fee

The steps in detail:

Step 1 : Go to the official website of hajcommittee.gov.in and click on “HAJ FORM" and select “Apply".

A screen will appear; click on “NEW USER REGISTRATION."

After clicking on “NEW USER REGISTRATION", Fill the registration form carefully. Applicants have to fill in their Mobile Number, Email ID, First Name, and Last Name. Choose the strong password and re-confirm the password.

Enter security code. If the information is correct, click the check box and click on “Submit Details."

Step 2: Account Verification. On successful submission of OTP, a confirmation message will appear on the screen. Your account has been activated; You Can Now Login.

Step 3: Account Activated.

Registered User Sign-in & Application Form Filling

Enter registered Mobile number and password for filling online Hajj Application Form for the Year 2022.

Step 4: Sign-in. After sign-in, the following screen will appear. Click on the appropriate application category. Select Number of Adults from dropdown Click “NEXT" button:

Step 5: Application Category.

Fill Applicants’ details:

Fill in the Applicant’s details (As per Indian International Passport), Covid-19 Vaccination Details, Personal details, Present Residential Address, Nominee Details, Bank Account Details Etc. After entering all the details, click on declaration and submit the ‘SAVE & NEXT’ button.

Step 6: Application Details.

Upload Photo & Document

-Select the pilgrims from the dropdown.

-Click on “Browse" for Upload photo & Document.

-All documents should be in JPG/JPEG format only.

-Photograph (Passport Size) should be between 10kb to 100kb and width between 100pixel to 148pixel.

-Documents size should be between 100kb to 500kb and width between 570pixel to 795pixel.

Step 7: Documents: Upload

After uploading photos and documents of all pilgrims, click the ‘Upload’ button. The above steps are to be repeated for each co-pilgrim.

Step 8: Make Payment of Fee

- After uploading the images, applicants will automatically go to the link for fee payment.

- Applicants can pay the fee through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

Select “Online Payment" and click on “Click here to Pay Online."

-After clicking on Pay Online, you will be re-directed to the payment gateway and make the payment.

On successful completion of the transaction, a transaction receipt will be generated. After successful payment, kindly Re-login to Online HAF for Final Submission. Click on “FINAL SUBMISSION", you will get the alert message. Click Ok.

Step 9: Final Submission

Print Hajj Application Form

A unique system generated Group ID will be displayed, which indicates successful completion of online submission. To View/ Print the Online Haj Application Form, click on “Download PDF."

The Hajj Committee of India Officials said that If documents are uploaded, then there is no need to submit your printed HAF and documents to your respective State Hajj Committee at this stage. If Documents are not Uploaded, kindly submit a printed Hajj Application copy along with documents to your concerned State Haj Committee before 31-01-2022 to complete the Hajj Application process.

Enclosures to be Upload with Hajj Application

Intending pilgrims shall upload the following documents as enclosure.

1) Payment of Non-Refundable Processing Fee of Rs.300/- each (Online only).

2) Fill and submit Hajj Application form online.

3) Upload First & the last page of Machine Readable Valid Indian International Passport.

4) Upload the latest Passport size Photograph.

5) Upload a copy of the CANCELLED Cheque of Cover Head

6) Upload a copy of Address Proof: If the present address is the same as recorded in the passport, a copy of the passport will be sufficient, and no other document will be required. In other cases, a self-attested copy of any of the following to be enclosed with the duly filled downloaded copy of the Hajj Application Form

-Aadhaar Card

-Bank Pass Book

-Election Commission Photo ID Card; or

-Utility bill for last three months of :

-Electricity Bill

-Telephone Bill (Land-line).

What is a Cover Number?

The cover number is a unique Computer generated number obtained from the IHPMS software by the Hajj Committee of India after verifying data entry and relevant documents of pilgrims by State/UT Hajj Committees. The State/UT Hajj Committees intimate the Cover number to the Cover Head. The Applicants must use this Cover Number as a reference in all future correspondences. Pilgrims must obtain a Cover Number from State/UT Hajj Committees as no Hajj Application will be considered for Qurrah(Lottery) without Cover Number.

Cover refers to the applicants applying together as a group, and only family members or close relatives should be kept in a single Cover. The Cover Head shall be an adult Male only, and he shall be responsible for payments of all the applicants included in the Cover.

The Accommodation Category of all applicants applied in one Cover has to be the same. All Pilgrims in a Cover shall have to travel together. In no case, a Cover shall split except for the matters related to providing accommodation in KSA on account of non-availability of required unit or space.

What is The Qurrah (Lottery)?

Qurrah refers to the computerized draw of lots. In the States/Union Territories where the Haj Applications received exceeds their quota, pilgrims shall be selected provisionally by Qurrah conducted on the Covers. The Qurrah shall be completed by the respective State/UT Hajj Committees on the IHPMS software, which is maintained on the Hajj Committee of India server. Immediately after Qurrah, the State/UT Hajj Committees shall intimate the provisionally selected pilgrims of their selection status. All the chosen selected pilgrims will also be informed through SMS on their registered Mobile Number. Pilgrim can also check for their status on the Haj Committee website.

