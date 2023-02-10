Hajj 2023: Online Applications Commence Today; Here's How to Book, New Rules, Price, Other Details

With the commencement of Hajj 2023 applications from Friday, Muslims all over the world who are planning to visit the holy place of Mecca might have many questions in their minds regarding the procedure to apply, booking price and some new rules regarding them.

Mecca in Saudi Arabia is considered to be one of the holiest places for those following Islam. In a good news for those willing to perform Hajj this year, online forms will be available free of cost on the official website of Haj Committee of India (HCoI).

Moaz Bakhla, manager of Bakhla International Travels in Mumbai, who has been performing Hajj for the last few years and has the experience of taking others on this journey, answered all the queries related to Hajj 2023

Good News for Pilgrims

Talking about a good news for pilgims looking forward to Hajj this year, Bakhala said, “We have made many people perform Hajj for the last 34 years and this year the central government has taken a big decision. According to the Haj Policy 2023, this year everyone can apply for free." Notably, a fee of Rs 400 was earlier charged for each application.

In the last two years, restrictions were imposed on Haj pilgrimage in view of the outbreak of Corona. Now these restrictions have been relaxed. Therefore, a large number of pilgrims are expected to visit Saudi for pilgrimage this year. Planning is also being done in the same way, Bakhala said.

Priority to Disabled, Elderly and Women

Under the new Hajj policy, this year priority will be given to the elderly, disabled and women. Any woman above 45 years of age can now apply for Hajj pilgrimage alone. This year, over 1,75,000 people from all over the country will be able to perform Hajj.

Out of these, 80 percent pilgrims will go on pilgrimage on behalf of the Haj Committee. While 20 percent Haj pilgrims can go for Hajj through private tour operators. At the same time, the Central Government has canceled the VIP quota this year and VIP citizens will also have to travel like ordinary pilgrims.

How to apply and required documents

The Haj pilgrimage is likely to begin in late May or June this year and the online application process began on Friday. A passport valid for at least six months is necessary for Hajj and should have two blank pages. Apart from that, an Aadhaar card and a PAN card is required and the government of Saudi Arabia has also asked for a Covid vaccination certificate.

How much time does the application take?

Generally, the journey organized by the Haj Committee is of 40 days, but many private tour operators have many tour packages with the options of 13, 21, 25, 35 and 40 days. The Haj Committee of India will spend at least 3 lakh 80 thousand to 4 lakh for this journey and all this money can be paid in installments.

Where to book for this pilgrimage?

The online booking can be made on https://hajcommittee.gov.in/

For offline booking, there are offices of the Haj Committee in many cities including Mumbai.

