English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HAL Delivers First Three Dhruv Helicopters to Indian Army
The Advanced Light Helicopter is a multi-role, new generation helicopter in the 5.5-ton weight class, indigenously designed and developed by HAL.
File pic of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd office in Bengaluru (Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Bengaluru: The HAL Friday delivered the first three Advanced Light Helicopters named Dhruv as part of the 22 ALH MK-III contract to the Indian Army during the ongoing Aero India air show.
HAL had entered into a contract with the Indian Army for 40 ALH (22 ALH Mk III and 18 Mk IV Rudra) in August 2017.
Of the 22 helicopters, 19 helicopters have already been produced and will be progressively delivered, the defence public sector undertaking said.
The Advanced Light Helicopter is a multi-role, new generation helicopter in the 5.5-ton weight class, indigenously designed and developed by HAL.
It provides superlative performance throughout its flight envelope, HAL said.
It is suited for a high-speed cruise for rapid deployment and to maximise the area of operations, the company said, adding that the basic helicopter is produced in skid version and wheeled version.
In the wheeled version, options for fixed and retractable undercarriages are available.
HAL had entered into a contract with the Indian Army for 40 ALH (22 ALH Mk III and 18 Mk IV Rudra) in August 2017.
Of the 22 helicopters, 19 helicopters have already been produced and will be progressively delivered, the defence public sector undertaking said.
The Advanced Light Helicopter is a multi-role, new generation helicopter in the 5.5-ton weight class, indigenously designed and developed by HAL.
It provides superlative performance throughout its flight envelope, HAL said.
It is suited for a high-speed cruise for rapid deployment and to maximise the area of operations, the company said, adding that the basic helicopter is produced in skid version and wheeled version.
In the wheeled version, options for fixed and retractable undercarriages are available.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- TRAI Directs Broadcasters as Well as Cable TV And DTH Operators on Channel Genres And Listing
- PUBG Mobile: List of All New Weapons Available in Survive Till Dawn Zombie Mode
- New Pics from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' 'Haldi' Ceremony are Here
- Churches No Longer Have to Hold Prayer Services Every Sunday: Canon Law
- Should-Reads: How the Potato Became a Staple of Our Meals as Well as Our Metaphors
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results