English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Claims Over HAL's 'Incapability' to Build Rafale, Company Records Highest-Ever Turnover
HAL produced 40 aircraft and helicopters covering Su-30 MKI, LCA Tejas & Dornier Do-228 in fixed wing and ALH Dhruv and Cheetal Helicopters in rotary wing. In addition, HAL produced 105 new engines, overhauled 220 aircraft, helicopters and 550 engines
Rafale fighter jet. (File Photo)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Despite challenges, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has achieved significant growth in revenue and profits, a top company official said on Saturday.
"We have recorded the highest ever turnover of Rs 18,28,386 lakhs in 2017-18 financial year compared to previous year's turnover of Rs 17,60,379 lakhs," CMD R Madhavan said in a statement here. HAL had on Friday, held its 55th Annual General Body Meeting of Shareholders, first after its listing.
Profit Before Tax for the year was Rs 3,32,284 lakhs as against Rs 3,58,258 lakhs in previous year, Madhavan said adding the Profit After Tax (PAT) for the year was Rs 2,07,041 lakhs.
HAL produced 40 aircraft and helicopters covering Su-30 MKI, LCA Tejas & Dornier Do-228 in fixed wing and ALH Dhruv and Cheetal Helicopters in rotary wing, Madhavan noted. In addition, HAL produced 105 new engines, overhauled 220 aircraft, helicopters and 550 engines, he said.
Also, as many as 146 new aero-structures for space programs were produced during the period, he added.
The disclosure comes close to the Defence Minister's claims that one of the reason for the deal for 126 Rafale planes falling under the UPA regime was that HAL did not have required capability to produce them. On Thursday, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Babul Supriyo said, HAL had quoted double man power hours to Dassault Aviation for a job that could be done in "100 man-hours".
"We have recorded the highest ever turnover of Rs 18,28,386 lakhs in 2017-18 financial year compared to previous year's turnover of Rs 17,60,379 lakhs," CMD R Madhavan said in a statement here. HAL had on Friday, held its 55th Annual General Body Meeting of Shareholders, first after its listing.
Profit Before Tax for the year was Rs 3,32,284 lakhs as against Rs 3,58,258 lakhs in previous year, Madhavan said adding the Profit After Tax (PAT) for the year was Rs 2,07,041 lakhs.
HAL produced 40 aircraft and helicopters covering Su-30 MKI, LCA Tejas & Dornier Do-228 in fixed wing and ALH Dhruv and Cheetal Helicopters in rotary wing, Madhavan noted. In addition, HAL produced 105 new engines, overhauled 220 aircraft, helicopters and 550 engines, he said.
Also, as many as 146 new aero-structures for space programs were produced during the period, he added.
The disclosure comes close to the Defence Minister's claims that one of the reason for the deal for 126 Rafale planes falling under the UPA regime was that HAL did not have required capability to produce them. On Thursday, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Babul Supriyo said, HAL had quoted double man power hours to Dassault Aviation for a job that could be done in "100 man-hours".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: How Shraddha Kapoor Prepared for Saina Nehwal's Biopic
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Welcomes Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu
- Facebook Admits Phone Numbers May be Used to Target Ads
- Photographers Are Impressed With The Apple iPhone XS Camera; Your Move, Google Pixel
- Apple iPhone XS Review: Android Phones Will Still Follow The iPhone
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...