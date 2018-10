HAL Recruitment 2018: 121 Trade (ITI) Apprentice Jobs, Apply Before 30th October 2018

HAL Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 121 Trade (ITI) Apprentice posts has been released on the official website of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) – hal-india.co.in. HAL is inviting applications from ITI passed candidates and aims to engage the selected candidates at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Avionics Division, Korwa, Amethi, for a period of One Year only. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and email their application forms on or before 30th October 2018:How to apply for HAL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Register yourself at http://apprenticeship.gov .in and save your Registration NumberStep 2 – Visit the official website - http://hal-india.co.inStep 3 – Click on the Careers tabStep 4 – Click on the notification that reads, Engagement of Trade Apprentices (ITI) 2018-19 for Avionics Division KorwaStep 5 – Download the Application Form: http://hal-india.co.in/Images/download1.pnghttp://hal-india.co.in/Images/download1.png Click here to download 924_CareerPDF2_Application Form 2018-19.xlsStep 6 – Fill the Excel Sheet with the right information and save it with Name of your Registration NumberStep 7 – Email the duly filled Excel Sheet at tti.korwa@hal-india.com. Your Registration Number should be mentioned in the subject line of your email application.Age-Limit:The applicant must fall under the upper age limit of 27 years as on 30th October 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement given below.Selection Process:Candidates will be selected on the basis of a merit list prepared with 70% weightage to Total Aggregate Marks secured in Class 10th and 30% weightage to Total Aggregate Marks secured in ITI Exam.Eligibility Criteria:The eligibility criterion varies for posts in different trades. Candidates are advised to read through the official notification to ascertain their eligibility.Official Advertisement: