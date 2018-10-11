English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HAL Recruitment 2018: 121 Trade (ITI) Apprentice Jobs, Apply Before 30th October 2018
HAL is inviting applications from ITI passed candidates and aims to engage the selected candidates at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Avionics Division, Korwa, Amethi, for a period of One Year only.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
HAL Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 121 Trade (ITI) Apprentice posts has been released on the official website of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) – hal-india.co.in. HAL is inviting applications from ITI passed candidates and aims to engage the selected candidates at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Avionics Division, Korwa, Amethi, for a period of One Year only. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and email their application forms on or before 30th October 2018:
How to apply for HAL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Register yourself at http://apprenticeship.gov.in and save your Registration Number
Step 2 – Visit the official website - http://hal-india.co.in
Step 3 – Click on the Careers tab
Step 4 – Click on the notification that reads, Engagement of Trade Apprentices (ITI) 2018-19 for Avionics Division Korwa
Step 5 – Download the Application Form: http://hal-india.co.in/Images/download1.png
http://hal-india.co.in/Images/download1.png Click here to download 924_CareerPDF2_Application Form 2018-19.xls
Step 6 – Fill the Excel Sheet with the right information and save it with Name of your Registration Number
Step 7 – Email the duly filled Excel Sheet at tti.korwa@hal-india.com. Your Registration Number should be mentioned in the subject line of your email application.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall under the upper age limit of 27 years as on 30th October 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement given below.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a merit list prepared with 70% weightage to Total Aggregate Marks secured in Class 10th and 30% weightage to Total Aggregate Marks secured in ITI Exam.
Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criterion varies for posts in different trades. Candidates are advised to read through the official notification to ascertain their eligibility.
Official Advertisement:
http://hal-india.co.in/Common/Uploads/Resumes/924_CareerPDF1_Notification%20%20for%20Trade%20Apprentices%20ITI%20%202018-19.pdf
How to apply for HAL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Register yourself at http://apprenticeship.gov.in and save your Registration Number
Step 2 – Visit the official website - http://hal-india.co.in
Step 3 – Click on the Careers tab
Step 4 – Click on the notification that reads, Engagement of Trade Apprentices (ITI) 2018-19 for Avionics Division Korwa
Step 5 – Download the Application Form: http://hal-india.co.in/Images/download1.png
http://hal-india.co.in/Images/download1.png Click here to download 924_CareerPDF2_Application Form 2018-19.xls
Step 6 – Fill the Excel Sheet with the right information and save it with Name of your Registration Number
Step 7 – Email the duly filled Excel Sheet at tti.korwa@hal-india.com. Your Registration Number should be mentioned in the subject line of your email application.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall under the upper age limit of 27 years as on 30th October 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement given below.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a merit list prepared with 70% weightage to Total Aggregate Marks secured in Class 10th and 30% weightage to Total Aggregate Marks secured in ITI Exam.
Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criterion varies for posts in different trades. Candidates are advised to read through the official notification to ascertain their eligibility.
Official Advertisement:
http://hal-india.co.in/Common/Uploads/Resumes/924_CareerPDF1_Notification%20%20for%20Trade%20Apprentices%20ITI%20%202018-19.pdf
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika on Ranveer: Feels Great to Find Someone Who Puts You Before Himself
- Mogul: Aamir Khan Quits Film on Gulshan Kumar, Director Subhash Kapoor Responds
- Nokia 8110 4G Banana Phone With KaiOS Launched For Rs 5,999 And The Nostalgia Continues
- What Happened in Las Vegas Was Consensual Sex, Not Rape: Cristiano Ronaldo
- Chitrangada Singh Says She Left Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Because of Director's 'Atrocious' Behaviour
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...