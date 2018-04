HAL Recruitment 2018: 25 Posts, Apply before 1st May 2018

HAL Recruitment 2018 to fill 25 vacancies for the post of Technicians & others has begun on the official website of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd hal-india.com. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 1st May 2018 by following the instructions given below and send the hardcopy of the Application Form/Acknowledgement Form by 10th May 2018:Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.hal-india.com Step 2 - Click on ‘Careers’ section‘Apply Online’Step 3 – Click on the url that reads, ‘Selection of Technicians under Tenure Basis for Helicopter & ACD Divisions, Bangalore Click here’Step 4 – Register yourself and login with your registration credentials to fill the application form, pay the application feeStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printoutStep 6 - Application form and other documents need to be sent to the following address: ‘The Deputy General Manager (HR), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Helicopter Division, Vimanapura Post, Bangalore – 560 017, Karnataka’Diploma Technician (Mechanical) - 2BAMEC (Mechanical) - 1Technician (Electroplater) - 2Technician (CNC Machinist) - 4Technician (Painter) - 4Technician (Fitter) - 7Technician (Heat Treat Operator) - 4Technician (Welder) - 1Diploma Technician (Mechanical) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical.BAMEC (Mechanical) - The applicant must possess Basic Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Certificate (BAMEC) with training, or experience in Rotary Wing/ Helicopters will be given preference.Technician (Electroplater) - The applicant must possess ITI & NAC Electroplater qualification.Technician (CNC Machinist) - The applicant must possess ITI & NAC Machinist qualification.Technician (Painter) - The applicant must possess ITI & NAC Painter qualification.Technician (Fitter) - The applicant must possess ITI & NAC Fitter qualification.Technician (Heat Treat Operator) - The applicant must possess ITI & NAC Heat Treat Operator qualification.Technician (Welder) - The applicant must possess ITI & NAC Welder qualification.For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:Unreserved Category Candidates - 28 years as on 1st May 2018.SC/ ST Category Candidates - Age relaxation up to 5 years.OBC Category Candidates - Age relaxation up to 3 years.Unreserved Candidate Category - Rs.200SC/ST/PWD - NILThe selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.36,615 for Scale 5 and Rs.38,410 for Scale 6.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, subject to Document verification.