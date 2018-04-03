GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

HAL Recruitment 2018: 25 Posts, Apply before 1st May 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 1st May 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 3, 2018, 3:12 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of HAL.
HAL Recruitment 2018 to fill 25 vacancies for the post of Technicians & others has begun on the official website of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd hal-india.com. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 1st May 2018 by following the instructions given below and send the hardcopy of the Application Form/Acknowledgement Form by 10th May 2018:

How to apply for HAL Recruitment 2018 for Technician and others?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.hal-india.com
Step 2 - Click on ‘Careers’ section‘Apply Online’
Step 3 – Click on the url that reads, ‘Selection of Technicians under Tenure Basis for Helicopter & ACD Divisions, Bangalore Click here’
Step 4 – Register yourself and login with your registration credentials to fill the application form, pay the application fee
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout
Step 6 - Application form and other documents need to be sent to the following address: ‘The Deputy General Manager (HR), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Helicopter Division, Vimanapura Post, Bangalore – 560 017, Karnataka’

HAL Recruitment 2018 Vacancy Details:

Diploma Technician (Mechanical) - 2
BAMEC (Mechanical) - 1
Technician (Electroplater) - 2
Technician (CNC Machinist) - 4
Technician (Painter) - 4
Technician (Fitter) - 7
Technician (Heat Treat Operator) - 4
Technician (Welder) - 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Diploma Technician (Mechanical) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical.
BAMEC (Mechanical) - The applicant must possess Basic Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Certificate (BAMEC) with training, or experience in Rotary Wing/ Helicopters will be given preference.
Technician (Electroplater) - The applicant must possess ITI & NAC Electroplater qualification.
Technician (CNC Machinist) - The applicant must possess ITI & NAC Machinist qualification.
Technician (Painter) - The applicant must possess ITI & NAC Painter qualification.
Technician (Fitter) - The applicant must possess ITI & NAC Fitter qualification.
Technician (Heat Treat Operator) - The applicant must possess ITI & NAC Heat Treat Operator qualification.
Technician (Welder) - The applicant must possess ITI & NAC Welder qualification.
For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:
http://halcareer.in/HAL2018HELICOPTER/Adv-Eng.pdf

Age Limit:

Unreserved Category Candidates - 28 years as on 1st May 2018.
SC/ ST Category Candidates - Age relaxation up to 5 years.
OBC Category Candidates - Age relaxation up to 3 years.

Application Fee:

Unreserved Candidate Category - Rs.200
SC/ST/PWD - NIL

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.36,615 for Scale 5 and Rs.38,410 for Scale 6.

Selection Process:

The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, subject to Document verification.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
