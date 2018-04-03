English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HAL Recruitment 2018: 25 Posts, Apply before 1st May 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 1st May 2018.
HAL Recruitment 2018 to fill 25 vacancies for the post of Technicians & others has begun on the official website of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd hal-india.com. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 1st May 2018 by following the instructions given below and send the hardcopy of the Application Form/Acknowledgement Form by 10th May 2018:
How to apply for HAL Recruitment 2018 for Technician and others?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.hal-india.com
Step 2 - Click on ‘Careers’ section‘Apply Online’
Step 3 – Click on the url that reads, ‘Selection of Technicians under Tenure Basis for Helicopter & ACD Divisions, Bangalore Click here’
Step 4 – Register yourself and login with your registration credentials to fill the application form, pay the application fee
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout
Step 6 - Application form and other documents need to be sent to the following address: ‘The Deputy General Manager (HR), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Helicopter Division, Vimanapura Post, Bangalore – 560 017, Karnataka’
HAL Recruitment 2018 Vacancy Details:
Diploma Technician (Mechanical) - 2
BAMEC (Mechanical) - 1
Technician (Electroplater) - 2
Technician (CNC Machinist) - 4
Technician (Painter) - 4
Technician (Fitter) - 7
Technician (Heat Treat Operator) - 4
Technician (Welder) - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Diploma Technician (Mechanical) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical.
BAMEC (Mechanical) - The applicant must possess Basic Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Certificate (BAMEC) with training, or experience in Rotary Wing/ Helicopters will be given preference.
Technician (Electroplater) - The applicant must possess ITI & NAC Electroplater qualification.
Technician (CNC Machinist) - The applicant must possess ITI & NAC Machinist qualification.
Technician (Painter) - The applicant must possess ITI & NAC Painter qualification.
Technician (Fitter) - The applicant must possess ITI & NAC Fitter qualification.
Technician (Heat Treat Operator) - The applicant must possess ITI & NAC Heat Treat Operator qualification.
Technician (Welder) - The applicant must possess ITI & NAC Welder qualification.
For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:
http://halcareer.in/HAL2018HELICOPTER/Adv-Eng.pdf
Age Limit:
Unreserved Category Candidates - 28 years as on 1st May 2018.
SC/ ST Category Candidates - Age relaxation up to 5 years.
OBC Category Candidates - Age relaxation up to 3 years.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Candidate Category - Rs.200
SC/ST/PWD - NIL
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.36,615 for Scale 5 and Rs.38,410 for Scale 6.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, subject to Document verification.
-
