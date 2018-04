HAL Recruitment 2018: 577 ITI Trade Apprentice Posts, Walk-in Interviews From April 25-28

HAL Recruitment 2018 notification has been released to fill 577 Trade Apprentice vacancies at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Nashik Division. As per the notification, HAL is inviting applications from Indian citizens for Trade Apprenticeship for which it is scheduled to organize Walk-in Interviews from 25th April to 28th April 2018. Applicants must reach at the specified venue at 9:00AM and register for apprenticeship by following the instructions given below before the aforesaid dates:Step 1 – Visit the Govt of India Apprenticeship Portal – www.apprenticeship.gov.in Step 2 – Click on 'Apprentice Registration'Step 3 – Fill the application form and complete the application processStep 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - http://www.apprenticeship.gov.in/Pages/Apprenticeship/ApprenticeRegistration.aspx Fitter - 288Turner - 35Carpenter - 6Machinist - 35Welder (Gas & Electric) - 15Electrician - 73Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)- 8Draughtsman (Mechanical) - 10Electronics Mechanic - 4Painter (General) - 12PASAA - 75Sheet Metal Worker - 6Machinist (Grinder) - 6Rubber Technician - 4Eligibility Criteria:The applicants must be ITI in the trade they are applying for, recognized by NCVT in the respective trades.For more information, the applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement at the below mentioned url:Candidates need to appear for Walk-in Interviews on 25th to 28th April 2018 at 9:00AM. The candidates must carry original documents at the address given below:‘Karmaveer Kakasheb Wagh Institute of Engineering Education & Research, Hirabai Hairdas Vidyanagri, Amrutdham, Nashik, Maharashtra, 422003’