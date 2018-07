HAL Recruitment 2018: 61 Technician Apprentice Posts, Apply before 27th July 2018

HAL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 61 vacancies for the posts of Technician Apprentice has begun on the official website of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Korwa, Uttar Pradesh - hal-india.co.in . HAL aims to recruit candidates on Contract basis for a period of 1 year. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 27th July 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:Step1 – Visit the official website - https://hal-india.co.in/ Step 2 – Enroll yourself first @ http://www.mhrdnats.gov.in/ Step 3 – Click on Enroll on the top of homepageStep 4 – Complete the enrollment process and get the Enrollment numberStep 5 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the top of homepage on the official websiteStep 6 – Click on link – ‘Notification for Engagement of Technician Apprentice: 2018 – 19’ under ‘Job Posting Information’Step 7 – Click on ‘Diploma Apprentice Application Form’Step 8 – an Application in Excel sheet will displayStep 9 – Download the prescribed format of the application formStep 10 – Fill the form with Enrollment number and other required informationStep 11 – Email your application form along with all required information at tti.korwa@hal-india.comDirect Link for Enrollment:- https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action Direct Link for Application Form:- https://hal-india.co.in/Common/Uploads/Resumes/866_CareerPDF2_Diploma%20Apprentices%20Application%20Form.xls Total Posts: 61Electronics Engineering - 35Mechanical Engineering - 14Electrical Engineering - 2Civil Engineering - 1Information Technology - 4Computer Science - 5The applicants must possess 3 years Diploma in Engineering from a recognized university/ Board in the above mentioned subject fields only.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria:The age of the applicants must not be more than 26 years as on 27th July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per the norms stated in the above advertisement.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly Stipend of Rs.3,542.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of 100% Merit from the Total Aggregate Marks secured in the Diploma Examination.