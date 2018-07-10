English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
HAL Recruitment 2018: 61 Technician Apprentice Posts, Apply before 27th July 2018
HAL aims to recruit candidates on Contract basis for a period of 1 year. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 27th July 2018
HAL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 61 vacancies for the posts of Technician Apprentice has begun on the official website of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Korwa, Uttar Pradesh - hal-india.co.in. HAL aims to recruit candidates on Contract basis for a period of 1 year. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 27th July 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:
How to apply for HAL Recruitment 2018 for Technician Apprentice Posts:
Step1 – Visit the official website - https://hal-india.co.in/
Step 2 – Enroll yourself first @ http://www.mhrdnats.gov.in/
Step 3 – Click on Enroll on the top of homepage
Step 4 – Complete the enrollment process and get the Enrollment number
Step 5 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the top of homepage on the official website
Step 6 – Click on link – ‘Notification for Engagement of Technician Apprentice: 2018 – 19’ under ‘Job Posting Information’
Step 7 – Click on ‘Diploma Apprentice Application Form’
Step 8 – an Application in Excel sheet will display
Step 9 – Download the prescribed format of the application form
Step 10 – Fill the form with Enrollment number and other required information
Step 11 – Email your application form along with all required information at tti.korwa@hal-india.com
Direct Link for Enrollment:- https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action
Direct Link for Application Form:- https://hal-india.co.in/Common/Uploads/Resumes/866_CareerPDF2_Diploma%20Apprentices%20Application%20Form.xls
HAL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 61
Electronics Engineering - 35
Mechanical Engineering - 14
Electrical Engineering - 2
Civil Engineering - 1
Information Technology - 4
Computer Science - 5
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must possess 3 years Diploma in Engineering from a recognized university/ Board in the above mentioned subject fields only.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria:
https://hal-india.co.in/Common/Uploads/Resumes/866_CareerPDF1_Advisortisement%20for%20Technician%20App%202018-19.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants must not be more than 26 years as on 27th July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per the norms stated in the above advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly Stipend of Rs.3,542.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of 100% Merit from the Total Aggregate Marks secured in the Diploma Examination.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
