HAL Trade Unions to Launch Indefinite Strike in Bengaluru from October 14

Bengaluru: The All India HAL Trade Unions Coordination Committee (AIHALTUCC) has issued an indefinite strike notice effective from October 14, at all the nine locations of HAL with regard to settlement of wage revision effective from January 1, 2017.

Earlier on June 26, 2019, the anomalies in the demands of AIHALTUCC were brought to the public through a media release and sought the co-operation of the unions based on "realistic and affordable expectations", HAL said in a statement on Friday.

The AIHALTUCC without realising the various limitations such as guidelines issued by DPE has decided to resort to an indefinite strike to fulfil their "untenable demands" and the "unreasonability" of their demands has been brought out in a number of meetings, the company claimed.

The management is open for discussions and conclusion of wage revision effective from January 1, 2017 can be achieved only with the cooperation of the unions based on realistic and affordable expectations/demands, it said. The proposed indefinite strike by the unions would neither be in the interest of the organisation nor the employees, HAL claimed.

"Management has brought out that acceding to unrealistic and unsustainable demands would, while on the one hand contravene Government's guidelines and also impact the competitiveness of the company," the statement said.

In line with the extant statutory provisions, the proposed strike will be tantamount to illegal strike and workmen bound to loose various company benefits, HAL said.

