FDA Clears Haldiram Outlet in Nagpur for Re-opening After Dead Lizard Found in Sambar
Images showing the lizard in the sambar bowl went viral on the social media on Tuesday, forcing the FDA to raid Haldiram's Planet Food restaurant in the city's Ajni.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Nagpur: Three days after the FDA shut down an outlet of the Haldiram chain after a lizard was found in a bowl of sambar, it has been now cleared for reopening, an official said on Thursday.
"After the incident, we raided the premises and sealed it as it was found to be flouting various norms. Yesterday (Wednesday), they complied with all the norms and after inspection, we revoked the notice of closure," Milind Deshpande, Assistant Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, Nagpur, told IANS.
"Among the several shortcomings and non-compliances violating safe food practice norms, as per Schedule IV of the FDA rules, included a window left open without protective netting to prevent any insects or reptiles from entering and an incomplete portion of the false ceiling from where the lizard could have fallen," Deshpande said.
The two patrons, Yash Agnihotri and Neha Agnihotri, from Wardha, were hospitalized with minor health issues at a medical facility on Nagpur-Wardha Road.
However, after they recovered following a 24-hour observation period in the hospital, they desisted from lodging a police complaint in the matter, which, FDA officials said, prevented them from invoking more stringent laws in the case.
Now, the restaurant, ranked among the most prestigious eateries in the city, is likely to reopen by Thursday evening or on Friday for normal business, official sources said.
