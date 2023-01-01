CHANGE LANGUAGE
Haldwani: Protests, Candle March Lead Uproar Over Eviction Notice to 4,000 Families Encroaching Railway Land

Uttarakhand High Court. (File photo)

The report claimed Railway officials have already started the process of demolishing the houses and other structures built on the 2.2 km strip of railway land

Nearly 4,000 families, living illegally on Railway land near Haldwani railway station in Uttarakhand will be served eviction notices from January 1. The encroachers will be given seven days to vacate the area, following which they will be removed from the encroached area.

According to a report in Indian Express, Nainital district officials said 4,365 encroachments will be removed from the encroached land. Some among the encroachers have been living there for decades and have been protesting against the court order.

The report claimed Railway officials have already started the process of demolishing the houses and other structures built on the 2.2 km strip of railway land.

“Around 10 days ago, the High Court judgment came to remove all encroachments on the railway land in Haldwani. There are 4,365 encroachments and we will serve a notice tomorrow (Sunday) through local newspapers. The occupants will be given seven days’ time to shift; after that we will take action,” Rajendra Singh, Railway PRO, Izzat Nagar told Indian Express.

Encroachers Asked To Submit Licenced Weapons

Residents of the Banbhoolpura area in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani living on encroached railway land have been asked to deposit their licensed weapons with the administration before the process of removal of encroachments starts in compliance with a court order.

The residents of the area who own licensed weapons (guns, revolvers or pistols) have been asked to deposit those with the administration till further orders, Nainital District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal said.

The Uttarakhand High Court had recently asked the administration to remove the encroachments from railway land in Haldwani after issuing a notice to the residents one week in advance. A masterplan is ready to remove the encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Banbhoolpura.

