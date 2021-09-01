Haldwani Youth Murder Case: Life Sentence to 1, 3 Acquitted by Nainital Court

The Nainital Court on Tuesday sentenced a tent owner to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 for murdering a youth in Haldwani on July 15. Three other accused in the case were acquitted by the court.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar found the tent owner Shekhar Mehra guilty and convicted him for murdering Ashok Panth.

According to the government lawyer, Sushil Sharma, fighting the case on behalf of Ashok’s family, Court of Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar sentenced Mehra to life term imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for murdering Ashok.

The government lawyer told the media that according to the verdict, Mehra will have to serve additional imprisonment of six months if he fails to pay the imposed fine.

Sharma further said that the victim’s family had lodged a complaint with the Mukhani police station on July 15. According to the complaint filed by Ashok’s family, the victim, along with other relatives, was busy celebrating the naming ceremony. “The victim’s relative in the complaint had mentioned that Shekhar Mehra, along with few others, came to their house and Ashok left with them. The next day Ashok’s body was found near Brijwasi School,” added the lawyer.

Sharma further said that the postmortem report detailed that Ashok was strangled to death and severe cut injuries were found in his body, which showed signs of struggle. The Haldwani Police, back then, registered an FIR against the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 and 120B against Mehra, Ravi, Sumit Saxena and Manish Gaur. All the accused were residents of Haldwani. “Only Mehra was convicted in the case, while the rest were acquitted due to lack of evidence,” said the government lawyer.

The lawyer further said that around a dozen eyewitnesses were produced in front of the court.

