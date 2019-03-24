Half-burnt Body of 23-year-old Missing Woman Found in Husk Storage Shed in UP's Shamli

The half-burnt body of a 23-year-old woman, who had been missing for two days, was found in Sohjani Umerpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Sunday.The body was found dumped in husk storage shed on Saturday, they said.Thanabhawan SHO Sandeep Balyan said the body was sent for post-mortem.He said some suspects have been taken into police custody for interrogation and the investigation is on.