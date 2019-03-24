English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Half-burnt Body of 23-year-old Missing Woman Found in Husk Storage Shed in UP's Shamli
Some suspects have been taken into police custody for interrogation and the investigation is on, said the police.
Image used for representation.
Muzaffarnagar (UP): The half-burnt body of a 23-year-old woman, who had been missing for two days, was found in Sohjani Umerpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Sunday.
The body was found dumped in husk storage shed on Saturday, they said.
Thanabhawan SHO Sandeep Balyan said the body was sent for post-mortem.
He said some suspects have been taken into police custody for interrogation and the investigation is on.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
