LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Half-burnt Body of 23-year-old Missing Woman Found in Husk Storage Shed in UP's Shamli

Some suspects have been taken into police custody for interrogation and the investigation is on, said the police.

PTI

Updated:March 24, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Half-burnt Body of 23-year-old Missing Woman Found in Husk Storage Shed in UP's Shamli
Image used for representation.
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar (UP): The half-burnt body of a 23-year-old woman, who had been missing for two days, was found in Sohjani Umerpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Sunday.

The body was found dumped in husk storage shed on Saturday, they said.

Thanabhawan SHO Sandeep Balyan said the body was sent for post-mortem.

He said some suspects have been taken into police custody for interrogation and the investigation is on.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram