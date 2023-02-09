CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Half Eaten Body of Missing Woman Found in Corbett Tiger Reserve

PTI

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 15:11 IST

Rishikesh, India

It is not clear whether she was killed by a tiger or leopard. (Representational image: Reuters)

Body of 38-year-old Kamala Devi was found near Badangarh canal by forest guards, Chief Conservator of Forest, Kumaon Prasanna Kumar Patra said

Police on Thursday found a half-eaten body of a missing woman from the buffer zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Body of 38-year-old Kamala Devi was found near Badangarh canal by forest guards, Chief Conservator of Forest, Kumaon Prasanna Kumar Patra said.

Kamala Devi was missing since Wednesday evening from a village in Salt area of Almora district, he said.

It is not clear whether she was killed by a tiger or leopard, Patra said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Corbett Tiger Reserve
first published:February 09, 2023, 15:11 IST
last updated:February 09, 2023, 15:11 IST
